Hoosiers use late TDs to win

MIAMI – Richard Lagow passed for one score and ran for another in the fourth quarter, and Indiana returned two interceptions for touchdowns in its season-opening 34-13 win over Florida International on Thursday night.

It wasn’t as easy as it looked: Indiana trailed 13-12 going into the final quarter.

But Lagow connected with Daniel Friend on a 21-yard touchdown pass to put Indiana on top for good, capped the next Hoosiers drive with a 6-yard scoring run and Tegray Scales ended all doubt with a 16-yard interception return for another score.

Devine Redding rushed for 135 yards and Rashard Fant returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown for Indiana (1-0). It was Indiana’s first time with two interception-return touchdowns in the same game since 1966, school officials said.

Alex McGough completed 23 of 46 passes for 263 yards and three interceptions for FIU (0-1). Alex Gardner had a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the Panthers, who were outgained 486-331.

The game had a little of everything: a safety, a missed field goal, a bad snap on another field goal try, two defensive touchdowns and even an end-around for a 2-point conversion by the Hoosiers.

Friend’s touchdown was his first in four years with the Hoosiers, two of those seasons getting cut short by injury.

FIU opened scoring with 22-yard field goal from Austin Taylor to go up 3-0 with 9:40 left in the first quarter.

The Hoosiers got a safety when McGough’s pass was complete to Anthony Jones but a penalty was called for holding with 6:46 left in the first quarter.

Indiana took a 5-3 lead after Griffin Oakes made a 22-yard field goal with 3:17 left in the first.

The Hoosiers jumped out 12-3 in the second after Fant’s touchdown with 13 minutes left in the second.

Florida International scored on the following possession when Alex Gardner’s 1-yard scoring run.

Before the game, Indiana suspended six players, including three who were listed as starters on their season-opening depth chart.

Presumed starting wide receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr., safety Chase Dutra and defensive tackle Ralph Green III are serving one-game suspensions for what the team said was “not living up to their responsibilities to the program at different times” since the 2015 season ended.

Also sitting out were defensive back Noel Padmore and Jake Attar, for the same reason.

Also, the Hoosiers said defensive back Wesley Green has been suspended indefinitely.

Notes: Lagow completed 18 of 27 passes for 240 yards, and rarely seemed rattled. … And there were some conditioning issues evident in the fourth on a hot, humid night in Miami – players cramping, players with hands on their hips – but Indiana did enough to escape. … Indiana plays host to Ball State on Sept. 10. Indiana has lost the last three games in the series, with two of those defeats coming in Bloomington.