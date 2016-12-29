IU cautious of Huskers' guards

Indiana vs. Nebraska When: 6:30 p.m. today Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 1250 AM, 102.9 FM

BLOOMINGTON – Coming out of nonconference play, Nebraska has the worst record of the Big Ten’s 14 teams.

But No. 16 Indiana (10-2) sees one major strength in the Cornhuskers (6-6) ahead of tonight’s meeting at Assembly Hall.

“They’re very good off the dribble,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. “They’re a different team than what they’ve been the past couple of years. They’re really attacking off the dribble with Glynn Watson and Tai Webster. They drive to get fouled.”

Nebraska’s best victory came on Thanksgiving at the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, California, where Watson finished with 20 points and five steals in an 80-78 win over Dayton. Webster added 16 points as the starting guards got half of their dozen baskets in the lane.

Trailing 78-77, Nebraska followed that attacking blueprint to swing the outcome. Watson drove hard from the right wing all the way to the basket and was fouled with 8.8 seconds left, making both free throws.

The Hoosiers are 9-0 at home and are emphasizing the need to contain Nebraska’s ball-handlers.

“We’ve got to really give that cushion defensively, not just because of the way the rules are but because these guys are very adept at creating contact,” Crean said. “Ed Morrow, Michael Jacobson, those guys are doing an excellent job of playing with physicality, and they probably spend 70 or 80 percent of the game in ball screens.”

Webster averages 17 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Watson averages 12.6 points, often working off the screens set by Morrow (10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Jacobson (5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds).

Coach Tim Miles’ Cornhuskers have gone 4-3 against Indiana since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011-12.

“I’m excited for conference play,” Miles said. “You have to believe (you’ll win) regardless of whose name is across the jersey, whether that be Gardner-Webb, Indiana, Maryland or anybody. We (have) to keep encouraging them and building them up and understand that there’s going to be some discomfort, pain to the game, in the physical style we have to play to be successful.”

The Cornhuskers lost to Gardner-Webb a week before Christmas, so few expect them to compete with Indiana. But IU’s James Blackmon Jr. is glad his Hoosiers got the confidence from beating North Carolina and Kansas and also the humbling experience of losing to IPFW.

“We had a lot of big games, a lot of good competition,” Blackmon said. “Going forward we want to focus on one game at a time because we know every night we’re in for a battle.”

Notes: Indiana backup forward Juwan Morgan (right ankle) is probable. … Nebraska backup guard Anton Gill (knee) is out.

