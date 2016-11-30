IU eager to take test

Indiana vs. North Carolina When: 9:15 p.m. today Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington TV: ESPN Radio: 1250 AM

BLOOMINGTON – Was Indiana’s first loss an omen, or are the Hoosiers closer to the team that beat No. 4 Kansas?

IU coach Tom Crean awaits an answer, like everyone else.

“Like I said to our team the other day, when you play the way we played against Kansas, and it’s like a game in the Elite Eight, and you win, it feels great,” Crean said. “We play the way we did (last week in a 71-68 loss at IPFW), it’s like losing a first-round game.”

The scintillating matchup tonight between No. 3 North Carolina (7-0) and the No. 13 Hoosiers (4-1) has the feel of a national championship game.

And not just because IU’s 1980-81 team, which beat North Carolina 63-50 in the national final, will be honored during a halftime ceremony.

Not just because this is a rematch of March’s Sweet 16 in Philadelphia, when the Tar Heels ran to a 101-86 victory.

And not just because it’s the marquee pairing of the 18th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No, a likely reason for all of the game’s buzz is because it’ll help answer that question about Indiana and whether Crean has a real contender.

The Tar Heels are playing like legitimate title contenders.

Beatdowns of Chaminade (104-61), Oklahoma State (107-75) and Wisconsin (71-56) en route to winning the Maui Invitational hammered home that message.

“The main thing I learned in Maui is about our toughness and will to compete,” North Carolina forward Isaiah Hicks said. “We look at it this way: Last year, we did what (head coach Roy) Williams said to do, and we played on the last Monday night of the season.”

No Tar Heel could forget what took place that night – Kris Jenkins swishing the buzzer-beating 3 that gave Villanova a 77-74 win.

The Hoosiers are haunted by their own memory, the Sweet 16 loss, which returning players use as fuel.

North Carolina ended their season, so this one is personal.

“Sweet 16, getting there was great, but losing that game, we got beat pretty bad,” Indiana forward Juwan Morgan said. “That’s still in my mind. We talk about it pretty much every day. We can’t let that happen again.”

That loss produced an iconic image of center Thomas Bryant leaning his head on Crean’s shoulder in the Wells Fargo Center locker room.

“After the game, we all had a different picture of the time we were in the game,” Morgan said. “My picture was – I went up and Brice Johnson was two feet above me blocking my shot. I see that every day.”

Johnson, North Carolina’s best player a year ago, is gone. So, too, is Marcus Paige, who had 21 points and six assists to help send the Hoosiers home.

But new year, same pace.

The insatiable desire of each side to seek transition opportunities could lead to them playing a track meet with a score in the 90s.

“They’re playing at an incredible rate,” Crean said of UNC. “It has to be a hard-fought game. They do not deviate from what they do.”

The Heels are averaging 92.9 points, and capable of going off at any time are point guard Joel Berry II, center Kennedy Meeks and forwards Hicks and Justin Jackson.

IU’s ability to keep up is imperiled by a knee injury to James Blackmon Jr. The star guard sat out Sunday’s win over Mississippi Valley State, and Crean said it’s wait-and-see for tonight.

If Blackmon plays and is close to full strength, what unfolds at Assembly Hall may reveal more about how good these Hoosiers really are.

“It (the Sweet 16 clash) was a game we felt we could definitely win,” IU swingman Robert Johnson said. “I’m just glad we get this opportunity.”

