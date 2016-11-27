IU reflects on lessons from loss

Indiana vs. Mississippi Valley State When: 4 p.m. today Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington Online/mobile: ESPN3 Radio: 1250 AM

BLOOMINGTON – It was college basketball’s version of a perfect storm: a road game, a star too sick to play and a foe out to make a name for itself.

Yes, Tuesday night really happened, as much as No. 3 Indiana (3-1) wishes it didn’t.

Not even the Thanksgiving menu could make that 71-68 overtime defeat at IPFW any easier for Indiana to digest.

The stunning upset offset the Hoosiers’ season-opening win over No. 5 Kansas from 11 days earlier and triggered all of those “what happened to IU?” discussions that’ll finally come to a close at 4 p.m. today when IU tips off its next game.

Coach Tom Crean’s group might take out some anger on Mississippi Valley State, the Hoosiers’ latest mid-major opponent.

Crean mentioned players should reflect on Tuesday’s loss at Memorial Coliseum to learn some lessons that may help them in the future.

Here are a few of those lessons the Hoosiers may have learned over the past four days while combing through the box score and game tape.

Impact of turnovers

Indiana had 15 turnovers to just eight for the Mastodons, which translates to seven extra possessions in a three-point game, explaining nearly the entire difference on the scoreboard. Mo Evans’ ball protection (one turnover) as IPFW’s starting point guard was the key. Robert Johnson, starting out of position at the point for IU, had five miscues.

“I think we’re playing a little too fast at times,” Crean said. “And we are trying to make the move too fast.”

The Hoosiers got away with 18 turnovers vs. Kansas, 16 more vs. Massachusetts-Lowell and 26 against Liberty.

Unless they get this issue solved, it will come back to bite them again down the line.

Free throws vital

On top of unusually poor shooting from the field (40 percent) Indiana went 11 for 19 on free throws to boot, with centers Thomas Bryant and De’Ron Davis each missing the front end of a one-and-one scenario in the extra session.

“If we make our free throws, it’s a different result,” Crean said. “But we didn’t.”

For a team with such 3-point touch (40.8 percent), IU has endured oddly subpar foul shooting (68 percent) thus far.

Play hard all time

Crean pointed to his team’s “competitiveness” as one of its issues. Seems like no team, no matter how talented, can take a night off or let its guard down.

Perimeter defense

Before Crean turned to a 2-3 zone down the stretch of regulation, Indiana’s man-to-man defense had struggled to contain the IPFW dribble.

Unable to keep the ball in front of them, the Hoosiers gave up baskets at the rim or allowed penetrators to dish off to an open outside shooter.

Minus the lockdown skills of OG Anunoby, whose illness limited him to 13 minutes, the Indiana defense took its lumps.

It’s now apparent just how much Anunoby insulates the Hoosiers’ defense from these issues – and how a better team concept is key going forward.

“Communicating as a team on the defensive end,” Bryant said. “The key is just talking to each other out there. All you can do is grow from losses.”

