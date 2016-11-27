IU retains Bucket, earns a bowl trip

BLOOMINGTON – Coach Kevin Wilson tried to temper Indiana’s postgame party.

Everybody else in Bloomington wanted to celebrate the milestone win.

After enduring a series of coaching ­changes along with progressions and regressions over the past 25 years, the Hoosiers finally took a big step forward Saturday with a 26-24 come-from-behind victory over Purdue to claim their fourth consecutive Old Oaken Bucket and their second straight bowl trip.

To Wilson, the feats were only part of what made this one special.

“All we talked about was the simplicity of the game,” he said. “But to give those guys (seniors) one more month, that’s really cool because you get to spend more time together. To me, it was more about you just wanted more time with them than the historical deal. I think we’re trying to create our own history and trying to grow.”

Indiana (6-6, 4-5) tied the school record for most consecutive wins (four) in a series that dates to 1891. The only other time it happened was from 1944 to ’47.

The Hoosiers also earned their back-to-back bowl bids since 1990 and 1991 and won four conference games for the first time since 2001.

All it took Saturday was a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Devine Redding with 4:59 to go, two forced turnovers in the final 66 seconds and the addition of one more bronze block “I’’ added to the chain that fits neatly inside the prized trophy.

And in a season full of drama, it was a fitting way for the Hoosiers to snap a two-game losing streak and earn their elusive sixth victory.

The Boilermakers (3-9, 1-8) certainly had some chances to end their losing streak at six.

They scored the first touchdown of the day, would have tied the score at halftime if not for a missed extra point, took a 22-17 lead with a 31-yard TD pass from David Blough to DeAngelo Yancey to open the third quarter before missing the 2-point conversion attempt.

Indiana closed to 22-20 on a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and retook the lead on Redding’s score.

Purdue’s final possession ended when Jonathan Crawford picked off Blough in the end zone on fourth-and-14 from the Hoosiers’ 27-yard line.

Though the Hoosiers failed to run out the clock on the next possession, they took a safety with 1 second left rather than punt, and Crawford hauled in the first lateral on the ensuing free kick to seal it.

Notes: Redding ran 24 times for 99 yards, becoming the first IU player since Snider graduate Vaughn Dunbar to top the 1,000-yard mark in two straight seasons. Redding has 1,050 yards with one to play. … Yancey had six catches for 78 yards and his first career interception.