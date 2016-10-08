IU's Wilson: Buckeyes' weaknesses hard to find

Indiana at Ohio State When: 3:30 p.m. today Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus TV: ESPN Radio: 1250 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Indiana coaches started looking for weaknesses in Ohio State’s game, someone noticed the Buckeyes’ punter Cameron Johnston wasn’t listed among the NCAA leaders at his position. So he must not be very good, right?

Turned out that Johnston hadn’t punted enough this year to even be listed in the NCAA stats. Johnston has punted just 11 times in four games, but his average – 50.6 – is among the best in the nation.

So much for that.

“I don’t know if you’re a great punter if you’d want to go to Ohio State, to tell you the truth, because they don’t use him,” Indiana coach Kevin Wilson quipped this week.

In other words, the weaknesses are really hard to find.

Fresh from an overtime upset of Michigan State last week, Indiana (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) visits Columbus today to play No. 2 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) whose weapons are so numerous, Wilson said, that preparation is difficult.

“They play a lot of guys and they play hard,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of talent and a great competitive spirit on that team.”

Indiana receiver Mitchell Paige said the team’s confidence level was high even before the Hoosiers knocked off Michigan State in OT. If the Hoosiers can beat Michigan State, why not the Buckeyes?

“We’re starting to see we can do some things when we listen to coaching, understand more game plan – there was a lot of really good film study last week – knowing exactly what we were trying to do,” said Paige, who is tied for the team lead with 18 receptions for 217 yards and got his first touchdown of the season last week.

“We can build on that this week and get even a little bit better. We’ll only be more confident and give ourselves a real chance on Saturday,” Paige said.

Wideouts Nick Westbrook (18 receptions, 370 yards, four TDs) and Ricky Jones (16 receptions, 350 yards, one TD) also will be competing for quarterback Richard Lagow’s attention today.