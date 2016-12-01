IU team reminisces about title

BLOOMINGTON – Bob Knight declined to attend the reunion Wednesday night of the 1980-81 Indiana team he coached to a national title.

But Phil Isenbarger, who played in 26 games for those Hoosiers, said he spoke with Knight at length Tuesday.

“As you might imagine when you have a conversation with Coach Knight, you do a lot of listening,” Isenbarger said during Wednesday’s panel Q&A session with 11 of the 14 players. “But what he wanted me to convey, and these were his exact words, he cannot be more thankful for the chance to coach this group at Indiana University, and the last thing he said was he was most proud of this group not because of the wins but how we won them, playing hard.”

Remembered as the team that Isiah Thomas took to a championship, the 1980-81 Hoosiers beat North Carolina 63-50 in the national final.

The current Hoosiers had a home game Wednesday night against North Carolina, which made it a fitting ceremony at halftime to honor Thomas and Co. as Assembly Hall roared.

That team got off to a slow start and, when the calendar flipped to 1981, was just 7-5.

“We had experienced a lot of things being rated No. 1 in the country,” reserve Tony Brown said. “It was one of those things that allowed us to recognize it was our team. Once we understood that, we felt we could do what we did.”

What they did was go 19-4 the rest of the way (14-4 in Big Ten play) to finish at 26-9.

Players mentioned how Knight emphasized defense.

“Coach Knight was always known as a great X’s and O’s coach,” forward Ted Kitchel said, “but we had practices about nothing more than how to be tough and toughness.”

The early struggles meant the Hoosiers were a No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament, but none of their tourney games were decided by single digits.

Randy Wittman, whose 10.4-point average was third on the team behind Thomas (16) and Ray Tolbert (12.2), said Landon Turner’s abilities at power forward were the key.

“He could play the 4 position back in the ’80s the way a lot of people do now,” said Wittman, a former NBA coach. “Being able to play he and Ray together, we were so versatile.”

