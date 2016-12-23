IU wins final tune-up

BLOOMINGTON – The final gimme game on Indiana’s schedule served a real purpose.

Josh Newkirk’s fingerprints were all over Thursday night’s 97-62 blowout of Austin Peay.

The junior who transferred from Pittsburgh delivered his best game as a Hoosier, getting 11 points to go with 11 assists.

“I played with better pace,” Newkirk said. “When I saw the defense colliding, I just made the simple pass. Getting higher on my drives. More downhill.”

No. 16 Indiana (10-2) has the cupcakes out of the way: Massachusetts-Lowell, SIU-Edwardsville, Delaware State, Houston Baptist, Mississippi Valley State, Liberty and Southeast Missouri State.

Austin Peay hung around in the game’s initial 10 minutes but became the eighth victim in Indiana’s string of laughers against small-conference foes.

As the schedule gets a bit rougher – the Hoosiers’ next game is Dec. 28 vs. Nebraska to kick off Big Ten play – they need Newkirk more than ever.

The best piece of news out of Thursday was how well he did running the offense. Those 11 assists fell four short of the program’s single-game record established by Keith Smart and matched by Michael Lewis.

Newkirk’s up-and-down year hit a rut Saturday when he shot 3 for 11 in an 83-78 loss to Butler, and Monday against Delaware State, he saw just 13 minutes and had five points on a night the Hoosiers shot 67 percent from the field.

IU cooled off Thursday, all the way down to 63 percent. It still marked the program’s first back-to-back performances of at least 60 percent since 1998.

The Governors (4-9) used a zone defense that forced the Hoosiers to make jump shots to win, and they certainly did, going 15 for 26 on 3-pointers.

“We had to get out of it, and when we got out of it we knew we were going to have issues,” Austin Peay coach Dave Loos said. “They picked us apart after that. Didn’t have a good matchup out there.”

For the first time since he hurt his left ankle last month, power forward OG Anunoby returned to Indiana’s starting lineup, and coach Tom Crean used him in an interesting way.

Anunoby went considerable stretches guarding Governors point guard Josh Robinson, a top threat who finished with 21 points but shot just 5 for 18.

“Josh’s shooting wasn’t what it normally is, and it’s because they had the length and athleticism to get in his face,” Loos said. “(Anunoby’s length) did (disrupt things).”

An announced Assembly Hall crowd of 14,688 roared when freshman guard Devonte Green banked in a 3-pointer from midcourt as time expired in the first half, giving Indiana a 48-31 edge at intermission.

But James Blackmon Jr. (24 points) and Robert Johnson (20) were the most common beneficiaries of Newkirk’s welcome showing.

“He has a lot of confidence in himself,” Blackmon said of Newkirk. “So it’s not hard at all to get him going.”

Notes: Indiana reserve Juwan Morgan hurt his ankle in the first half, Crean said, and was unable to return. The coach did not have an immediate update.

