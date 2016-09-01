IU wraps up a productive camp

Indiana at Florida International When: 7:30 p.m. today Where: Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium, Miami TV: ESPNU Radio: 1250 AM, Sirius 81, XM 81

The preseason is over for Indiana, which starts its season tonight at Florida International. It was a productive fall camp for the Hoosiers, who are adjusting to a new defensive coordinator (and scheme) and a new starting quarterback and running back.

Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson and his staff have answered many of the questions facing the team, but it’s hard for them to tell just how far they’ve come without facing a real opponent yet.

They’ll find more out about their team tonight, but fall camp was a productive stretch that put to rest some of the biggest concerns on the team.

Five answers

1. Richard Lagow is IU’s quarterback: Lagow, the junior college transfer from Texas, ended up beating out Zander Diamont and Danny Cameron for the job and will get the start at FIU. Lagow’s big arm gave him a head start, and he has quickly become comfortable running IU’s offense.

2. Tom Allen’s attitude has spread to his defense: IU’s new defensive coordinator is much more intense and high-energy than his predecessors, and it’s translating to his players. Practices are more intense, and IU’s defense has been aggressive and confident.

3. IU has strong leaders: On defense, junior linebacker Marcus Oliver leads both vocally and by example, along with junior safety Chase Dutra. On offense, IU’s foursome of fifth-year senior offensive linemen, including All-American Dan Feeney, sets the tone, and junior running back Devine Redding is always vocal.

4. Three stand out at husky spot: Junior Ben Bach, freshman Marcelino Ball and sophomore Zeke Walker are the top candidates to start at IU’s new husky position, which is basically a hybrid safety/linebacker in Allen’s 4-2-5 scheme. Bach might end up at cornerback, though, leaving the spot to Ball or Walker. Ball has been one of the most impressive players in camp and could emerge as the freshman to make the biggest impact.

5. Indiana’s punting situation a work in progress: Sophomore punter Joseph Gedeon has a big leg but hasn’t been consistent, Wilson said. Wilson and the Hoosiers have faith in Gedeon’s potential.

Five questions

1. How will IU create a pass rush? After losing its top three pass-rushers from last year’s team and losing defensive end Robert McCray to a shoulder injury, it’s up to inexperienced players such as sophomore Jacob Robinson, redshirt freshman Brandon Wilson or junior Greg Gooch to get pressure on the quarterback.

2. Will the secondary be better? IU returns basically everyone from a secondary that was the worst in the Big Ten last year. A year more experienced and much healthier than last year, this unit is likely to be better, but it’s not clear how much better.

3. What’s the answer at left tackle? With Jason Spriggs gone to the NFL, it appeared sophomore Brandon Knight was the shoo-in to take his place at left tackle. A minor injury set Knight back, and freshman Coy Cronk has come on strong. Wilson says both will see time at left tackle.

4. How many freshmen will play? Wilson has never been hesitant to play freshmen during his five years at IU. This season, however, Indiana has the luxury of depth at many positions and might not need as many freshmen. Injuries could open the door for a few of the freshmen, and some of Indiana’s newcomers – Ball, Cronk and running back Cole Gest come to mind – are already talented enough to play, but look for IU to not play quite as many freshmen this season.

5. How much will IU use Diamont? Diamont doesn’t have Lagow’s size or arm, but he does have a dynamic athleticism. IU will likely find ways to use Diamont, like a special package for him in the red zone or something of the sort, but Wilson isn’t sure how much he’ll be able to use Diamont.