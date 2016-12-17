Indiana-Butler matchups

Here’s how Indiana and Butler match up for their meeting today in Indianapolis:

Small forward

Few players in the nation take on a greater offensive load than Butler’s Kelan Martin. The sophomore leads the Big East in usage by a wide margin. But he does score at a high rate (17.7 points per game) and is a multifaceted threat who can pull up or drive to the basket. His 3-point game (career 33 percent) is iffy, as is his defense, which needs a more consistent effort. ­Floor-spacer Robert Johnson’s talents are perfect for the offensive system of Hoosiers coach Tom Crean. Johnson has posted a 13-point average this year.

Edge: Butler

Power forward

Andrew Chrabascz’s production (11 points per game) shows him to be a good second option. The senior is shooting 47.7 percent for his career and is good on short-range bank shots around the basket. He likes to play the right block and turn baseline. However, he struggles defensively against perimeter forwards, and Indiana’s OG Anunoby is a great athlete with range, who is a better rebounder and has elite defensive skills.

Edge: Indiana

Center

Sophomore Thomas Bryant draws fouls for Indiana (team-high 5.6 free-throw attempts per game) and makes his free throws (career 72.6 percent). Fouls can be a problem for junior Tyler Wideman, as he has had one every seven minutes over the course of his career.

Edge: Indiana

Shooting guard

Although James Blackmon Jr. is never going to be an all-defensive team candidate, he’s a gifted scoring guard (16.9 points per game) with a deadly outside shot. Most of the season, the Bulldogs have started Avery Woodson, a stellar shooter but otherwise unremarkable. Last time out, they went with freshman Kamar Baldwin, who has an elite rate of steals.

Edge: Indiana

Point guard

Ever since he was a McDonald’s All-American in high school, Tyler Lewis’ talent has enticed, and as a senior he’s delivering on it with a breakout year (8.7 points, 5.2 assists per game). A pass-first guy, Lewis’ outside stroke has showed great improvement; he has made 9 of 19 3s this year. Josh Newkirk is more solidly built than Lewis but carries a few more limitations at the moment. He’s shooting only 40 percent from the field and isn’t on Lewis’ level as a distributor.

Edge: Butler

Bench

Either Woodson or Baldwin, whichever one doesn’t start, offers Butler a strong contributor here. But the Hoosiers’ Juwan Morgan (8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds per game) will have a Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year case if he continues to make this kind of an impact, and Indiana has received decent production from two other subs, as well, in De’Ron Davis and Curtis Jones.

Edge: Indiana

Coaching

Tom Crean, last season’s Big Ten Coach of the Year, is a long-term success. Butler’s Chris Holtmann, although owner of a 98-77 career record, is only in his third season as a high-major coach.

Edge: Indiana

– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette

cgoff@jg.net