Indiana feeling pressure mount

Indiana vs. Louisville When: 12:30 p.m. today Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: CBS Radio: 1250 AM

It’s a showdown being called the Countdown Classic.

May as well label today’s game between No. 16 Indiana (10-3) and No. 6 Louisville (11-2) the Desperation Classic.

Each side is coming off a frustrating home loss Wednesday, 87-83 to Nebraska in the Hoosiers’ case and 61-53 to Virginia for the Cardinals.

After a conference opener, neither Indiana nor Louisville will want to overemphasize its final nonconference game at the expense of others to come.

Nonetheless, it seems huge.

What takes place on New Year’s Eve in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse may affect how a team sees itself.

Today’s winner will know it is not time to panic. On the other hand, it could get messy for the loser if players, coaches and fans see another defeat as a sign something is wrong with the very structure of the team.

Rick Pitino’s already there.

Last week, his Cardinals knocked off Kentucky, but the loss to Virginia left the veteran coach focusing on negatives.

“We’re going to have a lot of bumps in the road,” Pitino said. “This is not a great team. We’ve had some great wins because we’ve done it with great effort, but our defense is not really good, our passing is not really good, and we just have to keep working because nobody is near their potential.”

The Hoosiers’ problem this season hasn’t been racking up nice wins – they’ve victimized No. 3 Kansas and No. 9 North Carolina. The issue is whether they can maintain their high level of play more regularly.

IU’s offense will be tested.

The one thing people can say about Pitino’s teams is that they play defense, and this squad is no exception, giving up just 60.3 points per game.

Hoosiers coach Tom Crean is concerned about how things unfold in the frontcourt, where Louisville starts 6-foot-7 Deng Adel at small forward, the 6-9, 230-pound Jaylen Johnson at power forward and Mangok Mathiang (6-10, 230) at center.

“They’re one of the bigger teams in the country,” Crean said. “Block a lot of shots. Are very physical. We are going to have to be great on the glass.

“The length, size and shot-blocking of Louisville will be different than anything that the guys have seen, including Kansas and North Carolina.”

It’s more of the same when Pitino goes to the bench: V.J. King (6-6, 190), Ray Spalding (6-10, 215) and 7-footer Anas Mahmoud are the Cardinals’ top reserves in minutes played.

As of Friday, Louisville ranked third in the nation at blocking shots (11.8 percent of opponent shot attempts) and 34th in forcing turnovers (22.3 percent of opponent possessions). A daunting task for an IU team reeling from its second unexpected stumble.

“I’m real comfortable when you hit adversity,” Crean said. “I’m good on that. We’ll figure out how to overcome it.”

Notes: The arena will have evenly split seating as part of the schools’ contract. … It is the first of a three-game series. The Hoosiers visit the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Dec. 9, 2017. The Cardinals will come to Bloomington to play Indiana on Dec. 8, 2018.

