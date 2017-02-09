Indiana not getting to stripe

Indiana vs. Purdue When: 7 p.m. today Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington TV: ESPN2 Radio: 102.9 FM, 1250 AM, 1380 AM

BLOOMINGTON – What might keep Indiana out of the NCAA Tournament are free throws.

The Hoosiers are middle of the pack nationally at drawing fouls, ranking 140th entering Wednesday in free throws per field-goal attempt with .366. Even when they do reach the charity stripe, they convert only 72.6 percent.

On defense, they are prone to giving out fouls, entering Wednesday ranked 173rd with .353 opponent free throws per field-goal attempt. In Big Ten play, that’s ballooned to .443.

“I spend a majority of my waking hours trying to figure that out,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. “I wish I had an answer. It’s a constant quest every time we watch film to try to figure out how to prepare for the next game to somehow get to the foul line, and the free throw discrepancy (in a loss at Wisconsin on Sunday) again was glaring. The double bonus is definitely playing a factor in some of our games right now.”

There will be an important game within the game when Indiana (15-9, 5-6) faces No. 16 Purdue (19-5, 8-3) tonight at Assembly Hall, which likely will be quite the raucous scene.

Earn some free throws. And keep the Boilermakers off the charity stripe. That’s IU’s plan.

Sure, easier said than done.

Purdue’s offense, despite a major post presence in Caleb Swanigan, hasn’t earned foul shots in great quantity, ranking even lower than IU at .344 free throws per field-goal attempt, but it does rank 22nd nationally in free-throw shooting at 76.3 percent. The 250-pound Swanigan is taking six free throws a game and is making 79.6 percent of them.

Defensively, the Boilers’ calling card has become an almost microscopic foul rate; opponents average only .231 free throw attempts per field goal attempt, the second-best figure in the nation entering Wednesday. They appear to have veterans who play tough, gritty defense without fouling.

“We want to stick to what we do on the defensive end,” Purdue starting point guard P.J. Thompson said, “and no matter who you play against that is a recipe for success.”

Indiana – with an RPI rank in the 70s – has the ingredients to be a true bubble team for the NCAA Tournament. Beating their archrival tonight would represent the Hoosiers’ third-best win of the season, behind marquee November upsets of North Carolina and Kansas.

As much as anything else, a staggering free throw disparity is creating their tenuous plight.

Over the last 10 games, IU took 78 fewer free throws than its opponents did, or nearly eight a game, and that has been a tough disadvantage for IU to overcome game after game. In that span, the Hoosiers were outscored by 50 at the stripe.

Conceding five points a game from the foul line erases recent success in other areas.

Indiana has outscored its opponents from the field by 39 points during league play, 3.5 a game, and at that rate would already have seven or eight Big Ten victories with evenly distributed free throw attempts.

“Last three games our shots are relatively even, rebounding we’re up four with opponents, but yet we’re so far down on the free throws,” Crean said. “We’ve got to continue to figure out how the game is being officiated.”

cgoff@jg.net