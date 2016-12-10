Johnson's game gets bolder for Hoosiers

Indiana vs. Houston Baptist When: 4 p.m. today Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 1250 AM

BLOOMINGTON – When it comes to breakout years among upperclassmen, few can match what Indiana swingman Robert Johnson has done this season.

When Johnson left off last spring, he was a starter for the Hoosiers but a role player, mainly a spot-up shooter and trusted wing defender, and he knew it.

Part of his style is an ingrained unselfishness, and Johnson’s reluctance to shoot more often was an occasional source of frustration.

“Capable of doing even more,” as Hoosiers coach Tom Crean put it.

Now a junior, Johnson’s scoring (12.8 points per game) is more solid than spectacular, but nonetheless a sharp improvement on his output as a freshman (8.9) or sophomore (8.1).

He’s playing the same number of minutes as before, right at 25 a game. But the passive play that marked Johnson’s past has dissipated. He’s taking significantly more than the 6.2 field goal attempts per game he averaged last season.

This year, Johnson’s getting up 8.8 shots per game and is also getting to the line more often, nearly doubling his free-throw attempts (1.8 per game from 1.2).

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder credits teammates for his sudden blooming.

“I try to approach every game the same,” Johnson said. “Just take what the defense gives me. Guys (are doing) a good job of finding me.”

But personal improvement is evident. Johnson is shooting a sizzling 55.7 percent from the floor, that after he shot 43.7 percent in his first two collegiate seasons.

While the 3-pointer remains his most deadly weapon (43.2 percent this season, 44.7 percent last year, 41.8 percent career), Johnson has really developed his offensive game.

Now he can put the ball on the floor and create and is a much-improved finisher off the drive.

“I studied (film of) a lot of different guys (in the offseason), some in college, some in the NBA, to see their reads in certain situations,” Johnson said. “That’s really helped. We’re a player-driven team. That’s the main way to get better.”

Johnson is shooting a stellar 81.8 percent at the rim, according to hoop-math.com, after converting only 52.9 percent in the basket area last season.

What’s more with Johnson’s buckets in the paint, he’s not getting many the easy way: only 16.7 percent of his at-the-rim baskets have been assisted, according to hoop-math.com.

A year ago, more than a third of Johnson’s scores at the rim (37 percent) were the beneficiary of a teammate’s pass.

As No. 9 Indiana (7-1) welcomes Houston Baptist (3-4) to Assembly Hall today, Johnson also has the lowest turnover rate of his career.

With more drives to the basket and more production, the larger picture adds up to a guy showing he’s a scorer, not just a shooter.

“He’s making improvements, without a doubt, in all those areas,” Crean said. “He’s got a lot of pride. He’s growing and onward.”

