Late double-foul call an issue for both squads

BLOOMINGTON – After Indiana’s 69-64 loss to Purdue on Thursday night, a double-foul call dominated post-game talk.

In the final minute, with the Hoosiers down 64-59, Thomas Bryant caught the ball on the right wing and faced up Caleb Swanigan before driving to his left into the lane. Purdue’s big man fell as Bryant lowered his shoulder and made the basket.

Referees Lamont Simpson, Paul Szelc and Pat Driscoll did not agree on whether to call a blocking foul or a charge. After huddling, they chose to assign fouls on Bryant and Swanigan, the fifth for each.

Simpson told a pool reporter it comes down to an NCAA rule.

“It’s a rare occurrence that you have one official with the block, the other one (Szelc) with the charge,” Simpson said. “It’s governed by Rule 10, Penalty F. You can’t pick one. You have to go to that rule. The rule is there shall be no free throws for any double personal or simultaneous foul.”

Indiana, which had the possession arrow, inbounded the ball when play resumed and drew a foul with 38.9 seconds left, but IU coach Tom Crean felt the double-foul call still had a major impact.

“It was momentum, no question,” Crean said. “It’s a one-possession game with that basket, right? You’re either getting the two points or you’re getting an and-1. Not much more I can add than that.”

Swanigan, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds, said the result of taking both players out of the game hurt “the product of college hoops.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter admitted a double-foul call was the last thing he expected.

“No doubt that is going to be a change-in-the-game play,” Painter said. “They might get the call, then Bryant’s going to be at the line. If we get the call, we are taking the ball.”

On a night the Hoosiers shot 39 percent, the unusual play was not their only lament.

“I don’t remember really any of it,” said Bryant, who had 23 points. “Just getting to the rim, and unfortunately it just didn’t go my way.”

