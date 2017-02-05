Maryland beats IU women 92-56

BLOOMINGTON -- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 23 points, Brionna Jones added 17 and 14 rebounds, and No. 3 Maryland won its 11th straight game in dominant fashion, topping Indiana 92-56 Sunday.

The Terrapins outscored Indiana 27-13 in the first quarter and then 28-9 in the third, the two deciding periods of the game.

Maryland (23-1, 11-0 Big Ten) held Indiana's leading scorer, Tyra Buss (19 ppg) to just six points on 2-of-17 shooting. The Terps blocked 11 shots and outrebounded Indiana 47-32. Indiana (15-8, 5-5) relied on Amanda Cahill, who finished with 16 points.

Indiana finished the game shooting just 32 percent from the floor (22 of 69) Jenn Anderson scored eight points, and Alexis Gassion finished with nine for Indiana. The Terps' bench outscored Indiana's 20-12 and 14-6 in second-chance points. Maryland shot 58 percent from the floor (36 of 52).

BIG PICTURE: Maryland will get three of its final five games at home and then have nearly an entire week to prepare before it squares off with a conference opponent in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. The Terps have a chance to enter the NCAA Tournament having not lost to a Big Ten Conference opponent the entire season.

UP NEXT:

Maryland hosts to Illinois on Thursday

Indiana travels to Rutgers on Wednesday