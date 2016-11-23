Mastodon Madness

Hugs, shouts, a “We Want Bama” sign, jumping, delirious cheering and high-fives galore.

The IPFW faithful stormed the court moments after a 71-68 overtime stunner over No. 3 Indiana, celebrating the biggest win in program history. By far.

The Mastodons (3-2) are on the map after defending their turf Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum from a sellout crowd of 11,076 that was heavily in IU’s favor.

“Right now I can’t even describe what I’m feeling,” said IPFW guard Bryson Scott. “I’m overwhelmed. I knew we could do it. I had the confidence in our team, I kenw that we had the talent to do it, the ability to and finish the job.”

And the Hoosiers (3-1) left Fort Wayne, a city they hadn’t played in since 1967, with the look of a tired, beaten team.

“They earned it,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said. “We didn’t. Either way, when the game got started, I thought we were going to learn a lesson.”

As fans milled, the sounds of Queen, singing “we are the champions of the world,” played over the loudspeakers.

It was that kind of night.

James Blackmon Jr., a Fort Wayne native, drove into the paint with the game on the line in his hometown and found it all clogged. The Mastodons, up 69-68, stole the ball from him with 5 seconds left in the OT, and DeAngelo Stewart then drained both free throws.

Needing a 3-pointer to save the game, Indiana’s inbounds pass with 2.9 seconds left was intercepted by John Konchar.

Konchar played as big a role as anyone, pouring in 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. He threw the ball high into the air at the final buzzer.

Thomas Bryant stepped to the line with 19 seconds left in regulation and drained two free throws to knot the score at 65.

At the other end, IPFW ran the clock down, but a rushed Kason Harrell 3 was way off.

Off to overtime they went.

IPFW star Mo Evans, who had nine points and five steals on a tough shooting night, got caught on Hoosiers center De’Ron Davis down low in overtime and fouled out.

But IPFW, as tired as the Summit League favorite would appear, still had more in them.

Konchar’s free throw with 1:19 left broke a 68-68 tie, and Bryant, so clutch earlier, went to the line with 22 seconds left and missed the front end of a one-and-one. Bryant finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds.

IPFW’s lead hit 10 with 11:07 left in regulation, but it would take a little while more to secure their first signature moment on national television.

“We got up early, got off to a good start and we tried to keep that going through the whole game, we kept our poise and finished up,” Scott said.

Coach Jon Coffman, after exiting the halftime locker room up 38-36, stood alone, wiped sweat off his forehead and grabbed a whiteboard and went to work on X’s and O’s.

Time after time, IPFW’s offense found a way to get into the lane against Indiana, and the Mastodons shot 41 percent while holding IU to 40 percent.

OG Anunoby, a non-factor in the first half, was on the bench to start the second and ended scoreless in 13 minutes.

“OG is sick,” Crean said. “Not sure what it is. Started this afternoon.”

Robert Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds for IU, while Josh Newkirk came off the bench for 13 points.

