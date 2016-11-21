Memorial Coliseum prepares for sold-out game

Memorial Coliseum is gearing up for the sold-out college men's basketball game Tuesday night.

The IPFW Mastodons will go up against the Indiana University Hoosiers at 9 p.m., Memorial Coliseum said.

There are no tickets available for the game, and the Coliseum said in a statement it expects to have the highest attendance of any basketball event in its 65-year history, surpassing the 2004 postseason men's NIT game between Notre Dame and St. Louis.

Traffic going north on Interstate 69 near Memorial Coliseum, and traffic on Indiana 930/Coliseum Boulevard, Clinton Street, Coldwater Road, Spy Run Avenue and Spy Run Extended is expected to be heavy between 7 and 9 p.m.

Anyone going to the event is encouraged to arrive early. Arena doors open at 7:30 p.m.