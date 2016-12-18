Missing defense costs Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s rare to see a game turn at the end of the first half, but on Saturday it happened at No. 9 Indiana’s expense.

Butler’s 83-78 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse came about largely because of a 10-0 run to close the first half, a run that sent IU into the doldrums.

The catalyst? Kelan Martin, the Bulldogs’ best player, who posted nine points in that spurt and went on to finish with 28.

The explanation? Simple, according to Hoosiers coach Tom Crean. His players failed to get up and challenge shots.

No. 18 Butler (10-1) hit 47 percent and improved to 5-1 in the annual Crossroads Classic.

“We gave them rhythm shots,” IU’s James Blackmon Jr. said. “Didn’t have our hands up all the time. Had our hands down. He (Martin) got hot.”

As for the key sequence, Indiana was trailing 32-28, no problem, with 2:20 left in the half; by the time it ended, the Bulldogs had a 42-28 lead and remained comfortably ahead until Indiana rode a 12-3 run to pull within four with 4:01 left.

“It’s the second time this year that we’ve let our lack of offense affect us on the other end,” said Crean, alluding to Indiana’s only other defeat, 71-68 at IPFW last month.

As in Fort Wayne, one of the biggest issues for Indiana (8-2) was that it couldn’t make a 3-pointer.

The Hoosiers shot only 6 of 21 from long range, and the normally deadly Robert Johnson, who had 11 points, tried only two 3s, making one. Blackmon (26 points) was often a solo artist.

The Hoosiers eventually found their offensive foot-ing, but not before Butler’s lead swelled as large as 16 points.

With all that, IU still had a chance to win near the end.

With 38 seconds showing, down 79-77 after Blackmon made a 3 against the Bulldogs’ sudden and puzzling switch to a zone defense, Crean opted not to foul on the ensuing trip.

After a deflection out of bounds, Butler inbounded with 16.8 seconds left, 9 on the shot clock, and ran a gorgeous play that resulted in Tyler Wideman flashing wide open for a dunk to make it 81-77 and all but seal the deal.

Andrew Chrabascz (14 points) suggested Butler coach Chris Holtmann run the play, which froze Thomas Bryant.

“I’ve got to be better in that moment,” said Bryant, who had plenty of good ones (15 points and seven rebounds).

Crean wasn’t as upset about his team’s inability to force turnovers, but the Bulldogs committed only six in 71 trips.

“We’re a team that always takes care of the ball,” said point guard Tyler Lewis, who had six points and six assists.

From the midpoint of the second half on, the Hoosiers looked more like the team that had beaten North Carolina and Kansas, but so great was their deficit that they couldn’t come back despite erupting for 26 points in the final 10 minutes.

Perhaps having had six days off – and one game in a span of 12 days – was less than optimal for Indiana to enter at peak efficiency, especially when the three previous games had all been laughers against overmatched mid-major teams.

Of course, there also was the matter of their opponent, a Big East team that moved out of the mid-major category.

Butler is one of the country’s lunchpail programs, and historically Indiana has never had an easy time with the Bulldogs, who are 2-1 against IU in the Crossroads.

“We didn’t guard well enough,” Crean said. “I don’t have much to add.”

