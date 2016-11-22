Nearly 50 years since IU last played in city

Indiana is playing a game in Fort Wayne for the first time since Lyndon B. Johnson was president. That was in 1967.

When the Hoosiers ­(3-0) go against the Mastodons (2-2) tonight at Memorial Coliseum, there may be an overwhelming cream-and-crimson crowd presence.

“It (scheduling the game) was an opportunity to involve Fort Wayne and go on the road at the (state’s) second-largest city and a great IU fan base up there,” IU coach Tom Crean said. “An arena I’m looking forward to coaching in. I know our fan base there is excited.”

The Summit City’s been kind to the Hoosiers. Their all-time record here is 7-1, with all those games coming at the Coliseum, all but one against in-state rival Notre Dame.

Here’s a look at all eight.

Dec. 20, 1960: Ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Indiana handled Notre Dame 74-69 for coach Branch McCracken’s 300th victory.

Walt Bellamy played a starring role with 29 points. But South Side grad Tom Bolyard (18 points) was an apt co-star in his hometown.

Dec. 11, 1961: Limping to town at 1-2, Indiana rose up and beat North Carolina 76-70.

Bolyard’s 19 points spurred a Hoosier team that would go on to a 14-9 season, but that North Carolina team they beat? It had future Pacers coach Larry Brown and future Pacers president Donnie Walsh on the roster, and it was Dean Smith’s first year as Tar Heels coach.

Jan. 2, 1963: Indiana’s only loss in Fort Wayne – 73-70 to Notre Dame – came as a result of a key defensive switch. The Irish had Larry Sheffield guard Jimmy Rayl after halftime, and Rayl, who posted 20 points in the first half, finished with 21.

Dec. 4, 1963: In what could pass for a modern-day NBA score, the Hoosiers raced past the Irish 108-102. Sheffield was still around and went off for 41 points. Dick and Tom VanArsdale, Indiana’s famous twins, combined for 76 points, 42 by Dick and 34 from Tom.

Dec. 21, 1964: Indiana’s first blowout win in the city came 107-81 and was part of its 9-0 start to an eventual 19-5 season. A zone defense forced Notre Dame into 23 turnovers.

Dec. 21, 1965: The 80-58 demolition of Notre Dame was one of the few bright spots that year as the Hoosiers went 8-16 under new coach Lou Watson.

Dec. 20, 1966: Barnburner. IU beat the Irish 94-91 even though Butch Joyner, an All-Big Ten forward, was held to six points. The Hoosiers went 18-8 and won the league title.

Dec. 19, 1967: A 96-91 win over Notre Dame allowed the Hoosiers to live up to their No. 5 ranking. They led 83-71, the Irish started pressing and got within 92-89, and then Indiana took advantage of the pre-shot clock era and got conservative.

Earl Schneider scored 23 points to lead the Hoosiers.

