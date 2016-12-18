Newkirk struggles in Hoosiers' loss

INDIANAPOLIS – Josh Newkirk kept attacking and trying to finish at the rim Saturday, with little success.

Indiana coach Tom Crean was asked about it, and it turns out he’s fine with Newkirk’s aggression as the point guard.

“I did think he did a good job going to the rim,” Crean said, “so I don’t want to (discourage) him from doing that. If some of those shots go, we’d (have a) totally different outcome.”

The outcome was an 83-78 defeat to No. 18 Butler in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a loss that left Crean in an irritated state.

But he went out of his way to credit Newkirk’s defensive work on Kelan Martin down the stretch as Indiana searched for a smaller, quicker defender to contain Butler’s top player.

And Crean also took care not to question the decision-making of Newkirk, who had nine points but shot 3 for 11.

Breaking down Newkirk’s attempts, two came from 3-point range – both ­misses – and the rest were all right at the basket or within 5 feet.

Saturday’s contest marked the sixth straight in which Newkirk was in the starting lineup, a move precipitated by Indiana’s issues in an overtime loss at IPFW last month. He did not start that one but came off the bench and scored 13 points while greatly aiding the flow of the Hoosiers’ attack.

Newkirk is the only true point guard in the rotation and is always under scrutiny as a result of that important status.

Games like Saturday’s – when he takes 11 shots and has one assist – inevitably lead to criticism from some fans who believe Newkirk should look to create more for teammates.

Entering the game, the junior transfer from Pittsburgh was converting 41.7 percent at the rim, according to hoop-math.com, a team-low.

That number dipped in the first half, when Newkirk shot 0 for 6, but he didn’t lose his confidence and came back with a couple nice drives early in the second half and had a reverse finish on one of those.

Newkirk was hardly alone in the struggles among Crean’s secondary players. The coach revealed Juwan Morgan had suffered an undisclosed injury in practice and was cleared to play Saturday morning. While Morgan had only six points, he had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Indiana’s young bench, aside from OG Anunoby, had four points.

Anunoby did not start in his return from a three-game absence due to an injured left ankle and spent the first half looking out of sorts.

He was a minus-14 in the plus/minus in 10 first-half minutes but ended up with seven points and seven rebounds.

“Being off affected him,” Crean said of Anunoby, an All-Big Ten candidate, “and trying to find his way, and he got better in the second half.”

Crean wants to soon be able to say the same of Newkirk.

“He wasn’t very good,” the coach said. “He’ll play better.”

cgoff@jg.net