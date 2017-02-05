Wisconsin's Bronson Koenig (24) drives against Indiana's Collin Hartman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Indiana's Juwan Morgan (13) drives against Wisconsin's Vitto Brown (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
February 05, 2017 3:41 PM
No. 10 Wisconsin outmuscles Indiana, holds on for 65-60 win
GENARO C. ARMAS | Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. — Ethan Happ scored 20 points, Nigel Hayes added 15 and 10 rebounds, and No. 10 Wisconsin outmuscled Indiana to hold on for a 65-60 win on Sunday.
Happ was 8 of 10 from the field to help the Badgers (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) win their seventh straight game. Maryland's loss to Purdue on Saturday allowed Wisconsin to take a one-game lead in the conference over the Terrapins.
The 6-foot-8 Hayes joined the 6-foot-10 Happ to give Indiana problems in the paint. But the Badgers were plagued by mistakes or missed foul shots after building a 12-point lead midway through the first half.
Indiana (15-9, 5-6) stayed within a couple possessions of the lead for most of the rest of the way. Josh Newkirk's two foul shots with 28.6 seconds left got Indiana within 60-57, but Wisconsin went 5 of 6 from the foul line from that point to seal the win.