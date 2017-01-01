No New Year celebration for IU

INDIANAPOLIS – In college basketball, perception can change in just half a week.

Stepping back, Indiana had quite a calendar year, winning a Big Ten regular-season title and beating Kentucky to get to the Sweet 16, then taking care of No. 3 Kansas in Hawaii in a classic season opener Nov. 11.

But after 2016 concluded in grim fashion, with a 77-62 loss to No. 6 Louisville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, assumptions about No. 16 IU were called into question.

Assumptions such as the Hoosiers being a prime Big Ten contender. Such as being deeper and more talented than ever before under coach Tom Crean. Such as Thomas Bryant being a top NBA prospect.

The Cardinals (12-2) made the Countdown Classic a street fight. It wasn’t a pretty game of fast breaks and 3-pointers as IU (10-4) had against Kansas.

And the junkyard dogs out of the Hoosiers’ neighbor state pounded them into submission, forcing a season-low shooting performance (32 percent) and slowing the tempo to a crawl.

“Our defense was great,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “We really are proud of this victory. You have no idea the stress Indiana can put on a team, how well they shoot.”

Not on New Year’s Eve.

The party never got started because the Hoosiers’ touch stayed back in Bloomington.

They got off eight more shots than Louisville did and attempted 29 free throws to the Cardinals’ 18, and yet it wasn’t even close down the stretch.

In one respect, the day was owned by Donovan Mitchell, who was the only player on the floor who could hit a shot in the second half and never let up, finishing with 25 points.

“I want him to play with no fear of missing,” Pitino said.

Besides OG Anunoby’s 14 points, none of the Hoosiers’ stars were nearly as impactful.

James Blackmon Jr. had 10 points and 11 rebounds, but he threw away two passes early in the game that set a poor tone.

Robert Johnson managed nine points but shot 1 for 13.

And Bryant, spoken of as a likely first-round draft choice, looked lost against Louisville’s size and had eight points while being kept off the glass all day.

“They had a tough day,” Crean said. “Mitchell got hot. I don’t see us shooting that way hardly ever, and offensively it was not a good day at all.”

In terms of points per possession, it was Indiana’s worst offensive performance since Jan. 5, 2015. At least they made five 3-pointers that day at Michigan State. Against Louisville they made just four.

“We didn’t make our open shots,” Blackmon said. “Not too often we’re going to shoot as bad as we did (Saturday).”

It would have been easy to rationalize the loss if Indiana had beaten Nebraska at home on Wednesday night. Or if the Hoosiers had won at IPFW.

But instead, the team’s iffy situation at point guard is even more under the microscope, and Crean was asked about the loss presenting a “crossroads.”

“I think that’s pretty drama-filled,” he said. “We haven’t had a good week. My biggest thing is I don’t want them trying too hard. We’ve got a great group of guys, and they are surrounded by a great group of coaches and leaders in that locker room, and we’ll just continue to get better. I have no doubt about it.”

