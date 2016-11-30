North Carolina at Indiana

Here’s a look at how Indiana and North Carolina match up for their meeting tonight in Bloomington:

Small forward

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson has become a very effective offensive player, even if he still makes life too hard on himself by forcing 3-pointers. Including this season and last, Jackson has taken nearly a third of his shots from long range and made only 30.1 percent of them. Robert Johnson is undersized for a small forward at 6-foot-3, especially considering Jackson is five inches taller. But Johnson is scoring a career-high 13.8 points per game and can keep up with Jackson.

Edge: Even

Power forward

Here’s another spot where the Tar Heels hold a size advantage. They hope the 6-9, 242-pound Isaiah Hicks can take OG Anunoby, a combo forward who says he weighs about 220, on the block. Hicks has a newfound scoring prowess as a senior, averaging 14.6 points, but Anunoby might be the Hoosiers’ third-best offensive player (14.8 points a game when healthy).

Edge: Even

Center

North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks and Indiana’s Thomas Bryant went up against each other in March in the Sweet 16, and Meeks (15 points, nine rebounds in that game) got the better of Bryant (12 points, eight boards). Offensively, they’re about even, but Meeks’ season has been too dominant on the glass (10.7 boards per game) to ignore.

Edge: North Carolina

Shooting guard

The Tar Heels’ approach has been to platoon Nate Britt and Kenny Williams. Both are bit players in their grand scheme. If James Blackmon Jr. can go on a bad knee, he at least has a chance to continue his monster start (20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds).

Edge: Indiana

Point guard

Now being referred to as a superstar, Joel Berry II is averaging 17.1 points, so Berry against Josh Newkirk looms as a huge edge for North Carolina. Newkirk is a role player whom the Hoosiers hope supplies sturdy game management.

Edge: North Carolina

Bench

Center Tony Bradley, averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 boards, has been quite a weapon off the Heels’ bench. Because Collin Hartman is out with a knee injury, Indiana’s second unit is quite young with the core pieces being three freshmen and a sophomore.

Edge: Even

Coaching

Last season, Tom Crean won Big Ten Coach of the Year. Roy Williams coached the Heels to national titles in 2005 and 2009.

Edge: Even

– Chris Goff, The Journal Gazette

