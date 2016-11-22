Old friends' rivalry continues

Indiana vs. IPFW When: 9 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 1250 AM, 1380 AM

The friendship of Bryson Scott and James Blackmon Jr. is a byproduct of the countless hours spent playing together as they grew up in Fort Wayne.

“Too many (to remember),” Blackmon said. “Too much.”

They were teammates at times – what fun that Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series was – and played against each other when Blackmon was at Bishop Luers and Scott at Northrop.

Tonight represents a unique chance to relive their youth on a nationally televised stage.

Blackmon and Indiana (3-0) put their No. 3 rank on the line against Scott and IPFW (2-2) at Memorial Coliseum.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Scott said. “Hopefully, we go out there and compete as hard as possible and shock people and do what we can do.”

What Blackmon and Scott can do is make a big impact.

Blackmon’s 23 points and 7.3 rebounds per game both rank first among guards in the Big Ten, and his junior season has seen him better than ever.

“To come back from an injury like that (torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last winter) and to be a better athlete than he was and be stronger, that takes a little time to get used to,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. “So we are happy to have him back.”

The Mastodons are happy to have Scott back in uniform, too, after he sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

“The hardest part,” Scott said, “was finding where I fit in. I’m just trying to make sure I do what I do. That’s been a hard part, but they accepted me, and it’s been exciting.”

It’s worth noting that Scott is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.3 minutes, far beyond his career numbers in two seasons at Purdue (5.1 points in 13.5 minutes a night).

“The talent level (surprised me when I came to IPFW), the competitiveness, those are the main things that stood out to me,” Scott said. “It took me by shock. I’m glad to be here.”

On Jan. 28, 2015, Scott and Blackmon opposed each other for the first time as collegians.

At West Lafayette, Scott (11 points, six boards) got the better of Blackmon (13 points, 4-of-13 shooting) in Purdue’s 83-67 win over the Hoosiers.

In the rematch the next month, Blackmon outscored Scott 14-2 but – again – came out on the losing end, 67-63.

Tonight marks Round 3.

“I know he’s going to come out fired up,” Blackmon said. “So I’ve got to do the same.”

Even better: Blackmon, 6-foot-4, and the 6-2 Scott will directly oppose one another. Both start at shooting guard.

“It’s going to be a little weird now that I’m back here in Fort Wayne, playing for Fort Wayne, and him being at IU,” Scott said. “But it’s going to be interesting.”

Maybe as interesting as the duel from Jan. 11, 2013, when Blackmon scored 30 and Scott 35 as Northrop beat Bishop Luers.

Or as interesting as Jan. 13, 2012, when Blackmon’s 16 points helped the Knights hand Scott (18) and the Bruins their first loss of that season.

“We played together since fourth grade, I think, grew up together,” Blackmon said. “Ever since then we’ve been best friends.”

Aubree Reichel of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.