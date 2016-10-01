Spartans' resiliency on line

Indiana vs. Michigan State When: 8 p.m. today Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington TV: Big Ten Network

Coach Mark Dantonio finds himself in an unusual place this weekend. He’s trying to get No. 17 Michigan State off the mat and ready to fight back.

It’s not the first time Dantonio has asked the Spartans to demonstrate their resiliency after a humbling home loss, but it is the first time in quite awhile.

The one thing he does know is that his team wants to get rid of the sour taste that has lingered all week.

“The culture here has been a culture of winning, so when you do lose, you know, it hurts you. You take it a little bit personal or a lot personal,” Dantonio said. “People usually get themselves ready for the next challenge. I think that’s human nature. I think that’s basically human nature, and I think in football especially.”

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean everything will be fixed magically when Michigan State (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) steps onto the field today at Indiana.

In the past three-plus seasons, Michigan State is 38-6. The last time it lost back-to-back games was November 2012. To keep that streak intact, the Spartans have to beat the Hoosiers (2-1) for the eighth straight time.

The Hoosiers have one of the league’s highest-scoring and fastest-paced offenses. Richard Lagow is the highest-rated new starting quarterback in the league, and Indiana’s improving defense has been able to make big plays. And like Michigan State, Indiana is trying to regain its footing after losing to Wake Forest on its home turf, and coach Kevin Wilson may add some new wrinkles to throw off the Spartans’ strong defense.

“(Lagow) is a big kid, he does move well, he does have a good arm, we’re going to try more find ways to move the pocket so he’s not a stationary target,” Wilson said.

But deception may not be enough to take down the defending Big Ten champs.

“Same thing happened in 2014,” Dantonio said. “We lost an early game and we needed to deal with that early loss throughout and we needed fight back from it, and we were able to do that. We’ve had a history of doing those things. We need to rely on that history and keep pushing.”