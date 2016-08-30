Teammates 'proud' of Lagow's growth

Indiana coach Kevin Wilson didn’t make a formal announcement to his team about who the starting quarterback would be. He didn’t need to.

Since the seventh practice of fall camp, IU’s coaching staff knew, barring any unforeseen developments, junior college transfer Richard Lagow was going to be the starter. Wilson made it official Friday, announcing that when IU takes the field 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Florida International, Lagow was going to start.

Senior wide receiver Ricky Jones didn’t know any kind of announcement had been made until he spoke with the media Friday, but didn’t seem shocked. In just a few months, he’s seen Lagow transform from a quiet newcomer to the confident and capable signal-caller he is today.

“He’s grown so much,” Jones said. “He’s able to read defenses, able to make checks and different things like that. I’m proud of how far he’s come.”

It’s been a long journey to Bloomington for Lagow.

He spent a year at Connecticut before transferring and walking on at Oklahoma State. After one season there, he elected to go to Cisco College, a junior college where he could hopefully catch the eye of a bigger program.

That bigger program ended up being Indiana. Though Lagow publicly considered UNLV and Colorado State, he knew quickly he wanted to come to Indiana. Offensive coordinator Kevin Johns developed a tight bond with Lagow, and when he saw at the 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect with a strong arm, he saw a potential replacement for Nate Sudfeld.

Lagow came to IU as quickly as possible, arriving in December and being able to observe some of IU’s practices in advance of its New Era Pinstripe Bowl game on Dec. 26. Lagow then dived into workouts and film study in January, seeking to learn the offense quickly.

With Sudfeld graduating, the starting quarterback job was wide open. The obvious candidates were rising juniors Zander Diamont and Danny Cameron, along with Lagow. Immediately, IU coaches knew Lagow had the arm, but Diamont and Cameron were way ahead of him in terms of knowing the offense.

Jones said during the offseason, receivers would spend a great deal of time with Lagow, running routes and watching film to try and bring him along quickly.

“We had to do a lot of things with Rich,” Jones said, “because he had such a short amount of time to control a Big Ten offense. I feel like if it had been somewhere else, it might have been easier for him, but this is the Big Ten, so you’ve got big-time competition.”

Diamont and Lagow emerged as the two front-runners for the job, and contrasted each other in a number of ways. Lagow has 5 inches and more than 60 pounds on Diamont. Diamont, the Los Angeles native and son of a soap opera star, never shies away from the spotlight. Lagow, a Texas native who likes country music and cowboy boots, is much more low-key.

That laid-back nature might actually benefit Lagow. Before fall camp started, senior right guard Dan Feeney talked about Lagow’s nature being encouraging.

“When you start, you can be a little uptight,” Feeney said. “With Rich, I don’t think he is too much, and I think the more reps he gets, he’s going to become more fluid and just become a better player as the weeks go on.”

That apparently happened as missed reads and interceptions in the spring turned into pump fakes and deep completions in fall camp.