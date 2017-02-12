Indiana's Juwan Morgan, right, dunks against Michigan's Jon Teske during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, shoots over Indiana's Zach McRoberts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan's Moritz Wagner grabs the ball against Indiana's Thomas Bryant, left, and James Blackmon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan's Moritz Wagner, left, shoots against Indiana's Thomas Bryant during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
February 12, 2017 3:57 PM
Walton helps Wolverines take control in rare win at Indiana
MICHAEL MAROT | AP Sports Writer
BLOOMINGTON — Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points and Moritz Wagner had 11 points and 10 rebounds Sunday to lead Michigan past Indiana 75-63.
The Wolverines (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten) won their second straight and just their 14th all-time win in Bloomington.
De'Ron Davis finished with 13 points to lead the Hoosiers (15-11, 5-7). Josh Newkirk and Juwan Morgan each had 11 for Indiana, which has lost three in a row.
The Hoosiers never really had a chance, though. They trailed the entire game and only made one serious challenge after trailing 35-25 at halftime — when James Blackmon Jr.'s 3-pointer with 13:38 to go got Indiana within 41-35.
But Michigan answered by making its next seven shots to make it 56-43 with 8:29 left, and Indiana couldn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.