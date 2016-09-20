Wilson to IU fans: Stay until game ends

Indiana vs. Wake Forest When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana coach Kevin Wilson didn’t like what he saw on the field or in the stands in the fourth quarter of IU’s 30-20 win against Ball State on Sept. 10.

During his weekly press conference Monday, Wilson made a tongue-in-cheek correlation between the rapidly thinning crowd in the fourth quarter and Ball State’s 20-0 run.

“We probably played like our fans and just left in the fourth quarter; it looked like,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he hopes the fans spend more time at Memorial Stadium on Saturday when IU takes on Wake Forest. The comment wasn’t the first one he’s had for IU’s fan base during his time in Bloomington.

Wilson pointed to the entertainment value his team provides, as well as the competitiveness with which the Hoosiers have played recently, winning four of the last six games.

One of the more frustrating points for Wilson is he knows how much fans show up and cheer for the men’s basketball team across the parking lot from Memorial Stadium.

“You walk into Assembly Hall, there’s an advantage,” Wilson said Monday. “There’s a real advantage.”

From coaching across the country, Wilson has been in a number of stadiums that are designed well for intimidation. He specifically mentioned Marshall and Oklahoma State, saying that at those stadiums it feels like the fans are right on top of you as an opponent. When he looks at Memorial Stadium, he sees a similarly built stadium, but just wants to get people in the seats and keep them there.

“The great thing about a home crowd is the energy of the fans,” Wilson said. “You love to have second-half energy. At the same time, the football team’s got to create their own. Fans aren’t going to cheer if you don’t make plays.”

According to CBS Sports, attendance in general is down across the board for college football games, and nine of the 14 teams in the Big Ten saw their average attendance decline last season.

Despite the overall trend, Indiana was actually one of the biggest risers nationally in average attendance at home games in 2015, seeing a 6.4 percent jump in average home attendance (up to 44,314 per game from 41,657 per game in 2014).

The key, Wilson said, is keeping the fans there. He has seen the stadium fill in around kickoff, only to see it empty out in the second half. He said jokingly the fans leaving are going back to their tailgates and made a suggestion that could keep fans’ minds at ease while they sit through the fourth quarter.

“Those tailgates are still there,” Wilson said. “If you buy a good enough cooler, stuff will stay cold for you. Let’s ride out the second half, man. Let’s play ball.”

Notes: All-American right guard Dan Feeney (concussion) is questionable for Saturday. … Junior receiver Simmie Cobbs (ankle) underwent surgery last week, and Wilson has strongly hinted Cobbs could redshirt. … Freshman slot receiver Kiante Enis is going through the concussion protocol, Wilson said.