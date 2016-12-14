3 Cougars named as NAIA All-Americans

Saint Francis senior Seth Coate was named a first-team AFCA/NAIA Coaches’ All-American, it was announced Tuesday.

Coate, who plays receiver, was named to the first team as a tight end after catching 74 passes for 1,513 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Two Cougars, offensive lineman Keegan Bruner and defensive lineman Lucas Sparks, were named to the All-America second team.

Sparks was the Mid-States Football Association Defensive Player of the Year.

No. 4 Saint Francis (12-1) will play No. 2 Baker of Kansas (14-0) for the NAIA national championship at 6 p.m. Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Quarterback Logan Brettell represented the Wildcats on the first team. Brettell threw for 4,810 yards and 51 touchdowns this season.

Baker defensive lineman Josh Kock, defensive back Darrain Winston, kicker Clarence Clark and athlete Cornell Brown were named to the second team.

Last year’s national champion and rival Marian had a first-teamer in senior receiver Krishawn Hogan, who was also a 2015 All-American.

On the second team for the Knights were offensive lineman Logan Glaze, a former standout for Leo, and defensive lineman Dillon Dittemore.