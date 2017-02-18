4 seniors integral to IPFW success

IPFW vs. South Dakota State When: 7 p.m. today Where: Gates Center Records: Mastodons (18-9, 7-6 Summit League), Jackrabbits (13-16, 6-8) Radio: ESPN 1380 AM, 100.9 FM TV: WANE 15.2, Xfinity 250, Frontier 463

Four IPFW men’s basketball players will be saying farewell to the Gates Center in tonight’s game against South Dakota State.

Seniors Mo Evans, Brent Calhoun, DeAngelo Stewart and Trevor Osborn will be honored for their impact on the Mastodons’ program. IPFW has won 99 games in the past five years and goes for No. 100 tonight.

“Those four guys have won a lot of games, are really special to me,” coach Jon Coffman said, “and I’m glad this is not their last game, it’s just our last home game. We got a bunch more.”

Evans leads the team in scoring this year, averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists per game.

“Can’t say enough about Mo,” Coffman said. “Four years, we knew we had a player when opening night, we’re up five with 30 seconds to go against Dayton and I think he had four, five, six 3’s, something like that. He was going to have ice in his veins. He’s been really special for us and runs the team and has been really good in adverse situations. I’m proud of his growth.”

Calhoun has raised his scoring average to 8.5 points and leads the team with 45 blocks this season. He tied his career high with 19 points in Wednesday’s win over North Dakota State.

“Senior day, it’s going to be very emotional,” Calhoun said. “Being here five years and seeing this program come as far as it has. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I’ve had here at IPFW. I’m just going to leave everything out there (today).”

Stewart has fulfilled many roles for the Mastodons this season and has made 31 3-pointers and 11 of 15 free-throw attempts.

“He’s been just taking the role that we give him,” Coffman said. “Sometimes he gets 35 minutes, sometimes he gets 20, sometimes he gets 12, but he loves the team. He has hit some huge shots in his career.”

Osborn has become a fan favorite. As a walk-on, he’s appeared in five games for IPFW this season, knocked down all four of his free-throw attempts and made the team’s record-setting 21st 3-pointer in the game against Olivet on Jan. 9.

“Only the second player I’ve ever had that has been a walk-on that’s finished a four-year career,” Coffman said. “He’s just a huge energy guy. He’s the guy that everybody wants to be around. And if he doesn’t get a phenomenal job out of college because of just how good he is with people, something’s wrong.

“Someone’s going to hire him, and he’s going to be a special leader. He’s just fun to be around and I love having him on the team.”

When IPFW last played South Dakota, the Mastodons led 50-49 with 10:56 left, but the Jackrabbits took control after three straight 3-pointers from Mike Daum, who finished with a career-high 42 points.

South Dakota State’s 6-8 league record is a perfect example of how deceiving records can be in the Summit League this season.

The defending champion Jackrabbits, are sixth in the conference.

“To me, any win you get in this league this year is a huge win,” Coffman said after the win over conference co-leader North Dakota State on Wednesday. “When I sit down tonight and start watching South Dakota State, I don’t get to say, ‘Phew, they’re an easy opponent.’ They’re tough as can be.”

IPFW, which is going for its third straight victory tonight, is a game back of Denver for third in the Summit. Denver plays at home Sunday against IUPUI.

areichel@jg.net