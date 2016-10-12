A look at IPFW coach's contract

Top incentives $20,000: Summit League tournament championship or NCAA Tournament appearance $20,000: Each NCAA Tournament win $2,500: GPA of scholarship exceeds 3.0; $2,000: exceeds 2.9; $1,500: exceeds 2.8 $2,000: Academic APR of 1,000 $2,000: NIT appearance $2,000: Share of conference regular season championship $2,000: 20 or more regular season wins $2,000: Conference coach of the year: $2,000: NABC District coach of year

Jon Coffman is entering his sixth year with the IPFW men’s basketball program, third as head coach. The 2016-17 season will be the first under his new and upgraded contract that was signed in May, a copy of which was obtained by The Journal Gazette through the Freedom of Information Act.

The term of the contract expires on April 30, 2021, unless an extension or termination is agreed upon. The contract was a sign that Coffman has used his position to build on what previous coaches Tony Jasick and Dane Fife had started.

“In Fort Wayne, we’ve been really fortunate to have really good coaches,” IPFW Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “(Coffman’s) just continued to build on what they have done. “He’s very detail oriented, has an incredible enthusiasm for basketball but also for a couple other things: building men, character, helping them grow as individuals and how they prepare for life after basketball.”

Coffman’s base salary starts at $120,000 for the 2016-17 season and increases to $135,000 for 2017-18; $155,000 for 2018-19; $175,000 for 2019-20; and $190,000 for 2020-21.

Each subsequent year, there will be a 4 percent increase.

“If it’s ever about money for him, it might not be enough,” Hartley Hutton said. “But if it’s about security, we can keep him. He runs a family sort of atmosphere on his team. Our reciprocal commitment was important to him.

“The way the industry, people jump around. We certainly are happy with his philosophy. It suits what he wants to do on our campus.”

In addition to the base salary, Coffman’s contract also includes incentive pay. A conference tournament championship or an appearance in the NCAA tournament would add $20,000 and an additional $20,000 for each win.

In addition to the accolades and success on the court, there are incentives for work in the classroom.

“I think it’s great respect from our campus that they’re happy with what our program is doing,” Coffman said of the contract. “It’s not just on the floor. We had the NCAA Public Recognition Award for academic achievements, we had eight guys on the Summit League honor roll, I think they’re happy with how our guys represent our city, our school, our program, I think they’re happy with what they do in the classroom, and I think they’re pretty happy with what they do on the floor.”

An Academic Progress Rate of 1,000 would add $2,000 with $500 for each student-athlete earning academic recognition from the Summit League.

“As we looked at other contracts, it was consistent with other contracts at this level,” Hartley Hutton said. “It also emphasized the things that were important to the campus with academic benchmarks and basketball.

“Last year, the program earned a 1,000 APR and GPAs are really high. … To be completely transparent, all of our coaches are rewarded for academic success.”

In addition to the success on the court and in the classroom, Coffman said he knows the overall success of the program can’t be monitored completely by numbers but also by the way the program is represented in the players’ actions and attitudes.

“I think (the university administration) also respects that whether we’re winning or losing,” Coffman said, “but they’re happy with how we’re raising and growing young men, mentoring them and how those guys are going to represent our university when they go into the workforce.”

