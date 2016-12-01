After 300th, Cougars hail Coach D with playoff run

Saint Francis at Reinhardt (Ga) What: NAIA semifinals When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Ken White Field, Waleska, Ga. Radio: 106.3 FM

Simply known as Coach D, Saint Francis’ Kevin Donley has been on the college football sidelines for nearly four decades. It has been a mutual love affair between school and game at four schools.

And as of a 42-35 win Saturday in the NAIA quarterfinals, Donley, 65, got to celebrate a milestone with career win No. 300. Donley is one of only 13 college football coaches all-time and two active coaches who have 300 coaching wins.

“When I started, it was probably a big deal to think about it,” Donley said. “Now that you are there, there are other things that are more important. It is good for the ego. When you look at the guys who have been in that 300 club, it is pretty good company there, so I am honored by that. This is a team sport, and there are a lot of people involved along the way.”

During the 37 years, Donley has coached at Anderson, Georgetown (Kentucky), California (Pennsylvania) and Saint Francis to an overall record of 300-129-1. Win No. 1 came in 1978 with Anderson beating Defiance 38-19.

“I just absolutely love it,” Donley said of coaching. “The game, the kids, keep me going.”

When the No. 4 Cougars (11-1) rallied from a 20-0 deficit against Morningside, it was another step in the NAIA playoffs this year – with a semifinal game Saturday at No. 3 Reinhardt of Georgia (13-0) – but it also gave players and coaches the opportunity to celebrate with Donley on the field that bears his name.

“It was just awesome to be a part of that,” junior receiver Sean Boswell said. “We know coming in here that we have an historic coach who has won a lot of games. Just to be a part of that 300th win was just big. I am going to look back on that for sure when I look back on my career. That was awesome, and in the playoffs as well.”

Donley was 28-9 from 1978 to 1981 at Anderson; 75-43-1 from 1982 to ’92 at Georgetown; and 11-33 at California (Pa.) from 1993 to ’96. He is 186-44 in 18 years at Saint Francis, the only coach the school has ever had.

All schools but California, an NCAA Division III program at the time, were NAIA when Donley coached there. He is the all-time leader for NAIA wins (289).

He has an NAIA national championship in 1991 with Georgetown and three national runners-up with Saint Francis in 2004-06.

“It lets you know this is a traditional place with excellence that likes to win,” senior defensive back Jerrell Holman said of Saint Francis under Donley. “It is being a part of something good.”

The white-haired Donley also has been referred to as a “father figure” among the Saint Francis players.

“He has 120-some sons out here,” Boswell said about Donley, whose son Pat is a co-offensive coordinator. “He treats them all like family, and he treats us all like he would treat his family, and we treat him the same. It is a family atmosphere.”

Almost a mentor instead of a coach, Donley helps the players on and off the field.

“I know multiple times he has hooked me up with jobs over the summer when I was younger,” Holman said. “Once I would go to the job and tell them Coach D sent me, somebody always had something to say and ask me if I knew Coach Donley. I feel like everybody knows him.”

