Alma at Manchester

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carl W. Burt Memorial Stadium, North Manchester

Records: Manchester 0-1, Alma 0-1

Last week: Manchester lost 23-9 to Trine; Alma lost 47-24 to St. Vincent

Series: First meeting

Outlook: Manchester’s first-year head coach, Nate Jensen, was the defensive coordinator at Alma from 2012 to 2015. He coached seven all-conference players with the Scots. … Manchester senior linebacker Nathan Birk was chosen as Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week, after he had 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups against Trine. In his last five games, he has gone into double-digit tackle numbers four times. … Junior running back Hunter Hardee had 27 carries for 174 yards against Trine. It was the 10th game of over 100 yards in his career. … The Spartans had eight penalties for 58 yards, something Jensen said he wants to clean up this week. … Alma’s Danny Hugan, a junior, is coming off his fourth 100-yard receiving game with the Scots after he had three with Olivet College. Hugan also became the first Alma player since 2009 to return a kickoff for a touchdown, going 87 yards for the score against St. Vincent. Hugan is second in the nation in all-purpose yards with 311. … Junior Zac Peterson, who led the Scots in tackles last season, had 14 last week.

– Justin A. Cohn, The Journal Gazette

