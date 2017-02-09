Bad half hampers IPFW in home loss

IPFW had an uncharacteristic second half Wednesday as it dropped its second straight game, 93-82 to South Dakota at Memorial Coliseum.

“We didn’t play with toughness,” Xzavier Taylor said. “We didn’t execute the details in the second half, we just shut down.”

The Coyotes (17-10, 8-4 Summit League) scored 23 points off 13 IPFW turnovers, made 16 of 17 attempts from the free-throw line and outscored the Mastodons 56-40 in the second half.

IPFW (16-9, 5-6) got to the line only six times.

“We didn’t play like us,” Mo Evans said. “We didn’t get to the line. Any loss, you want to learn from it. That’s how you get better in any sport. We lost the free-throw battle again; they went to the line 17 times.

“They were the more aggressive team tonight and it showed.”

The loss is just the program’s third at home in the past two seasons.

“Not very familiar territory,” coach Jon Coffman said. “We’re 23-3 now. There’s good teams in our league. I’ll give a lot of credit to South Dakota.

“They’re playing as well or better than anybody in our league. They just beat North Dakota State on the road. Tyler Flack and Matt Mooney, who played well against us tonight, they were tough.”

IPFW led 42-37 at halftime, but South Dakota opened the second half with a 12-3 run to go up 49-45. IPFW got the lead back with a 14-4 run to go up 59-53 with under 14 minutes to go.

Flack tied the game at 61 to kick off an 8-0 run for the Coyotes, who took the lead for good at 65-61 with under 11 minutes left in the game.

“I was pleased with stretches of the first half,” Coffman said. “We came out slow and I’m not sure why. That’s not who we are, particularly at home, and then we kind of got things going. We took great shots, I thought we did a fair job defensively. In the second half, we flat-out couldn’t get stops.

“It wasn’t just the defense. We struggled, not shooting the ball, but the process of shooting the ball that we’ve thrived on the past few years. We over-dribbled, we froze the ball, the spacing was off, we took difficult shots in crowds, and we compiled that with a time that they were in great flow.”

Bryson Scott led the Mastodons with 20 points off the bench, John Konchar added 14, Taylor 10, and Evans had eight points and 10 assists.

Flack scored 29 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the floor to the lead the Coyotes. Mooney added 21, Trey Bruch-Manning 12 and Tyler Hagedorn 10.

The Mastodons return to the Gates Center against Omaha on Saturday, a quick turnaround and an opportunity to learn and move forward.

“(Every game is) big in the league, and we need to get the next one,” Coffman said. “It’s one of those things that you have to learn from the past, stay in the present. For this group, we know that the record doesn’t represent how we’ve played through the course of the year. That’s the problem.

“When you get dealt a league schedule where five of six are on the road, the tough part is that if you don’t steal a couple of those, it affects confidence.

“We’re a good team, despite losing tonight, we’re 16-9. We’ve had a great year. It’s just time to turn it up.”

Note: Evans made two 3-pointers to take the top spot among the program’s all-time 3-point scorers. He now has 248.

