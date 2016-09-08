Ball State goes to work on another win over IU

Ball State at Indiana When: 4 p.m. Saturday Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington TV: ESPNews Radio: 104.1 FM

Saturday is no ordinary David-vs.-Goliath matchup. In the case of Ball State (David) vs. Indiana (Goliath), the little guys have a three-game winning streak going against the big boys.

“Yes, Ball State has won the last three, we know that,” first-year Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “Our guys know that we have to get back to having a great week of practice, and we will play on Saturday the way that we practice. There’s no secret about that.

“We’re going to come back, get ready to go to work, have some good practices this week, and it will carry over to the field for us on Saturday. It’s developing that mindset that we can go out and compete with anybody. I have respect for everybody but fear nobody.”

IU leads the series 4-3 after Ball State’s three straight wins, the last coming 41-39 in 2012. The teams will play again in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Cardinals, as well as the Hoosiers, go into the game with wins in their season openers. Ball State gave Neu career win No. 1 in his coaching debut with his alma mater after a 31-21 decision at Georgia State. The win also provided some needed confidence heading into another road game, this time at a Big Ten opponent.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, and we look forward to it,” Neu said. “Indiana has a great program right now. Anytime you get a chance to go against a Big Ten team, an in-state team like this, it is a great opportunity for us.”

Ball State overcame a tough start for sophomore quarterback Riley Neal, who threw two interceptions in the first two series of last week’s game, by running the ball for 325 yards and by its much-maligned defense holding the Panthers to 272 total yards. Georgia State punted on seven straight possessions.

“We thought we had an edge conditioning-wise late in the game, and I thought we were physical,” Neu said. “To rush for 325 yards says a lot about our physicality up front.

“I can’t give the defense enough credit. They were consistent from start to finish. There’s a lot of seniors on that side of the ball, and they were tired of hearing about a year ago and they struggled a year ago. They played the game for four quarters like they had a chip on their shoulders.”

Neal had an interception returned for a touchdown on the third offensive play of the game and then had a ball tipped for an interception on the next series as Ball State trailed 14-7 early on. But Neal bounced back and completed seven of his last eight passes. He finished 15 of 29 for 130 yards.

“Certainly that can shake you a little when you start a game off like that, but I was proud of him for settling down,” Neu said of Neal. “I was proud of him for overcoming a tough start. We always talk about overcoming adversity, and that’s something he was able to do.”

It doesn’t hurt when the offensive line and running backs were getting the job done. James Gilbert ran for a career-high 160 yards, while Darian Green added 93 rushing yards.

“I’ve said from Day One that … I love the running back group overall,” Neu said. “All of those guys are going to have an opportunity to get some touches throughout the course of the game, because it’s a good group and they practice hard. They are always ready to work.”

gjones@jg.net