Ball State going red for coach's first home opener

Ball State vs. Eastern Kentucky When: 3 p.m. Saturday Where: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie Records: Ball State (1-1), Eastern Kentucky (1-1) Online: ESPN3.com Radio: 104.1 FM

Ball State will unveil a look not seen around the Cardinals football program since 1970 when Mike Neu makes his home coaching debut Saturday at Scheumann Stadium.

The Cardinals will sport red helmets for the first time in 46 years in the home battle against FCS Eastern Kentucky. Ball State wore white helmets from 1971 to 2013 and black helmets since 2014, but Neu wanted to bring back the red helmets.

He consulted the four captains – Martez Hester, KeVon Mabon, Sean Wiggins and Teddy Williamson – on the red helmets and potential designs.

“This is their team,” Neu said of the captains’ input. “This is their university, and they need to take a ton of pride in that, and they do. There’s going to be a nice little buzz and atmosphere.”

Neu is looking to add a win in his home opener after picking up a 31-21 win in the season opener and his first career head coaching game two weeks ago at Georgia State. The Cardinals (1-1), who lost 30-20 last week at Indiana, have won six straight home openers by an average winning margin of 14.3 points per game.

“That will definitely be a special moment to take the (home) field for the first time as a head coach at your alma mater,” said Neu, a 1995 Ball State graduate. “Like I tell the guys all the time when the smoke settles and the dust clears, there’s a football game to be played.

“It will be great to get home game No. 1 underway and eventually over with, but most importantly, get a win.”

Against the Hoosiers, Ball State fell behind 20-0 and committed three first-half turnovers and got off to another slow start. Ball State has five turnovers in the first two games and has turned the ball over on its opening possession in both contests.

“We can’t get off a slow start and expect to win,” Neu said. “That’s not a good recipe for success. We fought back to get into it, and I am proud of the effort, but you simply can’t have three turnovers like that (in the first half). We had a slow start again. It was disappointing the way it started. We will get back to practice and clean those things up.

“We were disappointed we didn’t win Saturday, but we have moved past that. That loss will not define us. Everything we want to accomplish is still right in front of us.”

Ball State will face Eastern Kentucky (1-1) for the first time since 1970. The two programs played each other in the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl, with the Colonels winning 27-13. Eastern Kentucky leads the series 3-0. The Cardinals are going against a team from the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time since 2010 when they played Southeast Missouri.

Eastern Kentucky opened the season with a 45-24 loss at Purdue and have already played three quarterbacks because of injuries. Neu wasn’t sure which one will get the start Saturday.

“They played well, and Purdue pulled away late,” Neu said of Eastern Kentucky, which like Ball State has an almost brand-new coaching staff. “This is a good program historically. We know we will get their best effort, and it will be a great challenge for us. We are excited about our home opener.”

Note: Junior receiver Corey Lacanaria is day-to-day with a shoulder injury after sitting out the second half against Indiana.

