Bluffton at Trine

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium, Angola

Records: Trine 1-0, Bluffton 1-0

Last week: Trine beat Manchester 23-9, Bluffton beat Wilmington 49-20

Last meeting: Trine won 41-27 in 2011

Series: Trine leads 2-0

Outlook: There will be a fireworks show after the game. … Trine has outscored Bluffton 117-33 in their two meetings, including a 76-6 victory in 2010, but these are unfamiliar opponents who haven’t met since 2011. … Trine’s Lamar Carswell is the reigning Offensive Player of the Week in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, after the sophomore had 15 carries for 150 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. In the fourth, he had 86 yards on nine carries. In nine career games, Carswell has 665 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. … Defensively, the Thunder looked good in Week 1 with three interceptions – two by Marcus Winters – and five sacks. The nine points allowed was the fewest since a Sept. 20, 2014, game against Rockford. … Bluffton is coming off its first season-opening victory since 2012 and got a good game from former Heritage quarterback Conner Sheehan, a senior, who completed 8 of 14 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Against Wilmington, the Beavers totaled 417 yards of offense, including 224 yards on the ground, with help from an offensive line that includes senior Jamison Inskeep, a former Bellmont player.

– Justin A. Cohn, The Journal Gazette

