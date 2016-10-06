Cardinals hit road after 'disappointing day'

Ball State at Central Michigan When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Mich. Radio: 104.1 FM Online: www.espn3.com TV: American Sports Network

Ball State and Central Michigan meet in a homecoming game Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and each team will be looking to bounce back after disappointing Mid-American Conference openers last weekend.

The Cardinals (3-2, 0-1 MAC West) fell to six-time defending division champion Northern Illinois 31-24 at home, while the Chippewas (3-2, 0-1) were routed at home 49-10 by the favorite to dethrone Northern Illinois, Western Michigan.

The idea for both will be to have short memories.

“I would imagine both teams are back at work making sure they correct your own mistakes in your building,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “You have to fix the things that exist on tape no matter who you are playing the following week. Both teams are going to be wanting to erase the memory from a week ago, so it’s going to come down to preparation and who can correct their mistakes and go in there and play with confidence.”

Despite the Huskies coming into the game winless, they kept alive a winning streak against the Cardinals that has reached seven in a row.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Northern Illinois (1-4), they came in here and they won the game,” Neu said. “They deserved to win. … We had too many mental mistakes, too many missed assignments that took place in that game, period, in order to win that game.

“It was a disappointing day. We had some opportunities in the fourth quarter to tie the game up, to go down the field and execute a drive, and we just did not get that done. You see a play like that ran the quarter before or in the first half and we executed perfectly. Then all of the sudden, when we have the game on the line, we don’t execute it at the same level.”

Ball State forced three turnovers against Northern Illinois but also gave up 653 yards.

Central Michigan got off to a 3-0 start, including a controversial 30-27 season-opening win over Oklahoma State, but have since dropped two straight.

Western Michigan outgained Central Michigan 424-227 and sacked Chippewas quarterback Cooper Rush eight times.

“Obviously, it was a very disappointing loss for us,” Central Michigan coach John Bonamego said of falling to Western Michigan. “Our effort was there, but we made too many mistakes. We didn’t execute in the fundamental stages of the game. Our challenge is to regroup after an emotional loss and identify the areas we need to fix and put that game behind us as quickly as we possibly can and set our sights on the future because we have another good football team coming in here this Saturday in Ball State.”

Neu and Bonamego have spent some time in the New Orleans Saints organization previously and have great admiration for one another.

“I knew Mike Neu would do a great job there,” Bonamego said. “I was really impressed with their quarterback (Riley Neal) as a freshman, and he is even better this year, as you would expect. They are playing really good football all the way around.”

