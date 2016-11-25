Cougars' hot offense faces no-nonsense Mustangs 'D'

Saint Francis vs. Morningside (Iowa) What: NAIA quarterfinals When: Noon Saturday Where: Bishop D’Arcy Stadium Radio: 106.3 FM

Opposing defenses have been trying a lot of different things in an effort to slow the high-powered Saint Francis offense. Evidenced by last week’s record-setting 79-20 win over Missouri Valley in the first round of the NAIA playoffs, not much has worked.

No. 4 Saint Francis (10-1) will see a different strategy this week in the NAIA quarterfinals against No. 5 Morningside of Iowa (10-1), which places an emphasis on the basics and doesn’t rely on blitzes, tricky coverage or confusion. The Mustangs rank among the best defenses in the NAIA by playing straight-forward and physical.

“They are definitely different in what we have faced before,” Saint Francis senior center Brian Gegner said. “Defenses all year have been trying to confuse us and trying to get us off our game, and Morningside doesn’t do that. They know what they have to do, and they play sound defense, a base defense, and they do it well. The challenge this week is knowing our assignments and just outexecuting them.”

Morningside, which beat Tabor (Kansas) 65-17 last week, is No. 4 in pass defense (141.5 yards per game) and No. 5 rushing defense (102.5). Mustangs junior linebacker Caden McDonald is No. 1 in forced fumbles (0.5 per game) and No. 7 in total tackles for loss (20.5).

More importantly, the Mustangs give up an NAIA-fewest 11.4 points per game.

“They are not as multiple as some teams are; we just have faced so many different looks,” Saint Francis co-offensive coordinator Pat Donley said. “These guys are limited in what they do, but they do it very, very well, and they play very fast and physical. That’s their deal. There are going to be a lot of one-on-one matchups on the field that we are going to have to win to be successful Saturday.”

Morningside has given up 125 points all season, while Saint Francis scored a school-playoff record and NAIA-playoff record 79 points last week in the win over Missouri Valley, including 65 in a row after trailing 20-14.

The Cougars are averaging 43.5 points per game.

The key last week was getting the running game going to complement junior quarterback Nick Ferrer (five touchdown passes) and senior receiver Seth Coate (two touchdown catches). It happened while a steady, early snowfall made for slick field conditions.

“There’s something about the first round of the playoffs that we always get that snow and our run game just comes alive,” Gegner said. “Everything just starts clicking and our offense just gets this confidence. When we start rolling, we are dangerous. We got a feel for their defense and found some things that we could execute and do well at and had a good result, obviously.”

Gegner said the key to Saint Francis’ offense on Saturdays is what is done during the week.

“Momentum has something to do with it, but it is just something inside of us,” Gegner said of the scoring onslaught. “I have seen it all season. There are teams we think are going to be the hardest teams we face, and we prepare well and what happens is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday through the week, our coaches do a great job of giving us the looks and some times our scout team defense is so good they give us a better look that the team we are playing.

“It is in our preparation and the momentum gets going, and we are hard to stop.”

Despite the snow, which ended in the second quarter, the Cougars’ offense was ready to go from the start, having experienced similar conditions in spring ball in early April and last year in a steady, heavier snowfall in the NAIA opener against Rein­hardt (Georgia).

“Our guys were ready to play, obviously,” Donley said. “It seemed like this group was ready for the playoffs pretty early on. We got to it, and we performed like we were capable of playing. The intensity was there and the play-making and Nick made great throws. It was a great combination of what we want to do from a balance standpoint with the run and pass. We get both of those going, we are pretty tough to defend. That was execution of the game plan to the fullest.

“Nick is the type of guy that he has so much confidence in his ability; he was like, ‘Coach, I can throw it in anything.’ He said that in pregame warmups, with the wind building up at that time. Seth’s the type of kid who says, ‘I can catch it in anything, and if you throw it around me I will go get it.’ So we had a lot of confidence, no matter the conditions.”

A Saint Francis win would mean a second straight NAIA semifinal appearance – that would be played Dec. 3 – and another possible matchup with top-ranked and defending national champion Marian, which plays Eastern Oregon in an NAIA quarterfinal game Saturday.

“Every week is precious,” Gegner said. “Everybody on this team just wants to win for our brothers, we just want another day and the pressure excites us and gets us going. Throughout the week, it intensifies our focus, and with our focus we get what we need to get done and Saturday we usually get a good result.”

