Cougars' return trip long time coming

Saint Francis vs. Baker (Kan.) What: NAIA championship When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla. Radio: 106.3 FM Online: www.espn3.com

Walking off the field in Savannah, Tennessee, on Dec. 16, 2006, Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley might not have thought it would be 10 more years until the Cougars got another chance at an NAIA championship.

The program was finishing a run of three straight NAIA title-game appearances, and it had become the norm for the Cougars.

But much to the dismay for those involved, the return didn’t come for a decade. Not until 6 p.m. Saturday when the No. 4 Cougars (12-1) play No. 2 Baker of Kansas (14-0) in the title game in Daytona Beach, Florida, still in search of that elusive national championship.

“It’s been 10 years, but I don’t think the NAIA has changed that much,” Donley said.

Saint Francis lost 23-19 to Sioux Falls (South Dakota) in 2006 and to Carroll (Montana) in back-to-back games – 13-5 in 2004 and 27-10 in 2005. Sure, there was disappointment for the program, but there was still the expectation to keep coming back.

“It really doesn’t (feel like it has been 10 years),” Donley said. “But it doesn’t seem like it has been 20 since I have been here (at Saint Francis). It has gone by so fast, but it sure is nice to get back to this thing. Now I want to close the door on it.”

The Cougars were 13-1 each of the three seasons in 2004-06, losing their only game of the season in the title game. They were also won Mid-States Football Association Mideast League championships each time.

Matt Millhouse, now defensive backs coach, was on each of the runner-up teams.

“Now that we are down at the national championship game, it does feel like it was just yesterday,” Millhouse said. “Being involved in three of them has definitely given me some behind-the-scenes knowledge of how the week is going to play out and why we have to maintain focus on why we are down here and really what got us here.

“For the program, (a title) would mean a lot. We left some unfinished business in losing the three that we have been to. These kids have really worked their tails off the last three to four years to get to this point.

“For me, it would bring everything full circle; I have won state titles playing and coaching (at Bishop Luers) and been to national championship games; ... to win for (Donley) would be special too.”

The constant has been Donley, the NAIA’s winningest coach with 301 career victories. In 38 years of college coaching, he has been to the NAIA title game four times before this season, winning a championship in 1991 with Georgetown (Kentucky).

Donley’s experience in getting a team prepared during the week leading up to the game and then dealing with the pressure of the game is something that will prove valuable to the Cougars this year.

“There has to be a balance in everything this week,” junior quarterback Nick Ferrer said. “How you deal with it really shows on Saturday. From talking to Coach D and his past experiences, that’s something that is very crucial to this weekend. We don’t want to stray from that in our preparation, and we want to do the same thing we have been doing.”

The motivation, obviously, is to win a title but getting a win for Donley is equally important to the players.

“It’s really kind of surreal,” junior linebacker Spencer Cowherd said of playing in the NAIA title game. “I have never played for a championship, and that’s something I have been striving for my whole career. It is a great opportunity. We really want to go down there and get this for Coach Donley.”

gjones@jg.net