Cougars aim to stay focused on title-game trip

Saint Francis vs. Baker (Kansas) What: NAIA championship When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla. Online: ESPN3.com Radio: 106.3 FM Title game locales • 1996-2007: Savannah, Tennessee • 2008-2013: Rome, Georgia • 2014-present: Daytona Beach, Florida

For most college students visiting Daytona Beach, it is all about Spring Break. For the players on the Saint Francis football team, it is mainly about business in preparing and playing in the NAIA national championship game.

The Florida vacation destination has played host to the national championship for the last two seasons after stints in Savannah, Tennessee and Rome, Georgia. But neither of those previous sites has the possible distractions for players in the best game of their collegiate careers.

No. 4 Saint Francis (12-1) will play No. 2 Baker of Kansas (14-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We are going down to Florida, and it is going to feel like a vacation,” Saint Francis junior quarterback Nick Ferrer said. “There are going to be a lot of events, and a lot of what coach calls distractions. There is a fine line between enjoying the moment and preparing and realizing we are really down here to enjoy a football game.

“That’s a task that coach has bestowed upon us as the leadership group on the team, and something we have to make sure everybody has the right mindset going down there. You want to enjoy the moment, but at the same time know the real reason we are down there, and that’s to win a championship.”

The two weeks leading up to the title game are also full of events, media availability and simply excitement for the both teams.

“There are a lot of distractions,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “I have talked to a couple of guys who have done well in postseason before, and you have to enjoy it but at the same time there has to be a level of maturity. When you get on the field, there has to be that focus and effort.”

It will be the first NAIA title game for the Cougars since three straight runner-up finishes in 2004-2006. All three of those games were played in Savannah.

Donley won a national championship with Georgetown, Kentucky, in 1991 when the game was played at Georgetown.

“The format had changed (from 1991), and it was more of a bowl-type experience,” Donley said of going to neutral sites. “Now that it is in Florida, it is like a resort vacation environment you have to deal with, and you still have to go work. I have great confidence in our players.

“They are committed to it, and they believe in themselves and believe in their teammates.”

The Cougars will board a plane for Florida on Tuesday and the workweek will be filled with daily meetings and practices in preparing for the big game. There are also a couple of banquets and media sessions, with very little time for fun and sun.

“Like we do with anything else, we throw it out in front of everybody,” Donley said. “If somebody here messes up, they have to talk to their peers and make restitution. They have to be responsible and accountable. You go down there and you are playing for all the marbles, and if someone is doing something out of line, they have to be accountable.”

With finals week for the rest of the student body, the players were able to get their exams, projects and essays completed last week to put the focus fully on Baker.

“Our usual practice week starts on Tuesday, and that’s when we are getting down to Daytona,” Saint Francis co-defensive coordinator Joey Didier said.

“When we get down there, it is going to be business as usual in terms of our normal preparation. It allows us the opportunity to teach a little more and at the same time, it also gives you the temptation to put in a little more, but you have to balance not putting too much in a game plan that the kids can’t execute.”

