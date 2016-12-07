Cougars bounce back in big way

Through its first 11 games this season, the Saint Francis men’s basketball team maintained its togetherness and efficiency in setting a school record with an 11-0 start. It all came to a sudden stop Saturday as the Cougars suffered their first loss at Goshen.

After two practices and some soul-searching, the top-ranked NAIA Division II team returned home Tuesday and put the past into perspective in a relatively easy 90-75 win over previously unbeaten and No. 12 Taylor at the Hutzell Center.

“The last couple of practices have been the most competitive practices I have been through probably my whole basketball career,” said senior Kegan Comer, who had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. “We had a really long, deep conversation, and it brought everyone together and we got back on the track. The loss just put everything into perspective.

“Our first 11 games, I wouldn’t say they were easy, but they were more a glide than the Goshen game. When we got that competitive push back, we started to fight against each other because we hadn’t really felt that before. Coach just got us together and told us we just need to play for each other instead of playing for ourselves.”

After the 89-80 road loss to the Maple Leafs, not only did the Cougars have their 11-game winning streak snapped but they also fell out of first place in the competitive Crossroads League. Saint Francis (12-1) is 3-1 in the conference, right behind Indiana Wesleyan’s 4-0 league mark. Taylor (10-1) fell to 3-1 in league play.

“At any level, winning is tough,” Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said. “It is about the players, and the way they prepare and the way they play for each other. To win 11 straight, we took care of business, but then you lose that one and in the back of your mind ... I told the coaching staff today I don’t know if we are going to win a game again. We talked about team and just competing for each other and play for the guy next to you. That’s where we struggled at Goshen.”

Sophomore Chandler White led the Cougars with 27 points, while senior Kyle Sovine added 20. Junior Bryce Lienhoop added nine points and 11 rebounds.

“Against Goshen, we didn’t play our style of basketball,” White said. “It was just an overall bad game. But we came here and got after it in practice Sunday and Monday and fixed everything we needed to fix.”

Taylor ended the first half on a 28-14 run to cut a 16-point margin to only a 47-45 deficit at the break. In the second half, Saint Francis got the margin back into double figures.

“We were able to do what we wanted to do,” White said. “We executed what we needed to execute. We let up a little bit, but in the second half we got back to it, got some stops and got a lead.”

Saint Francis outscored Taylor 43-30 in the second half.

“Just like any league, it is tough to go on the road, and especially when you don’t take care of the ball and you don’t knock down free throws,” LaCross said of the Goshen loss. “(Tonight) we really valued every possession. They really played together, played for each other, played together and were really unselfish.”

