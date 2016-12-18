Cougars capture crown

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley was seemingly hugging everybody on the sidelines, and the NAIA national championship game wasn’t even done. That was the benefit of a big lead and it was a tribute to a man who built the program from the ground up 19 years ago.

Even the ESPN crew waited until Donley got the podium to award the championship trophy, more respect to the architect of the Cougars, who got their first national championship with a convincing 38-17 win over No. 2 Baker of Kansas (14-1) on Saturday at Municipal Stadium.

Donley, who has 302 career wins in 38 years of coaching college football, has an NAIA title with Georgetown (Ky.) in 1991. But now the man who is known as Coach D has brought a title to where his heart has been for almost two decades.

“These kids love each other, they love me and they love the coaches,” Donley said. “It is what made them so special. They cared, and it was important to them. They were passionate about the game and each other. It was great to see them come together.”

There is certainly the love for Donley, the white-haired legend of NAIA football, who many in the program consider as more than just a coach.

“It is absolutely special,” said co-defensive coordinator Joey Didier, who also played for Donley. “It means more than words. Coach D is a father to me. To be able to finish the job with him. … I am going to remember this for the rest of my life.”

Donley and the Cougars had been close before – three straight national runner-up finishes in 2004 to ‘06.

“We have been fighting for a national championship in this program for 19 years since they started it,” Saint Francis defensive end Lucas Sparks said. “It’s everything. It is why you play this sport, to win a national championship.”

It didn’t look good for the Cougars in NAIA title game appearance No. 4. They were underdogs to the Wildcats, who came into the game with an offensive juggernaut, led by NAIA Player of the Year in quarterback Logan Brettell.

But the Cougars offense, led by three touchdown catches from Offensive Player of the Game Seth Coate and 140 rushing yards and a touchdown from Justin Green, was too much for the Baker defense. Coate set two NAIA records in the game – 25 touchdown catches in a single-season and catching at least one touchdown pass in 27 straight games.

Meanwhile, Brettell and Co. never had a chance against a fired-up Saint Francis defense, which felt a little slighted with the talk of a possible shootout in the title game.

“I said if we do our job, we are going to come out on top,” Saint Francis safety Jerrell Holman said. “This is just more than just a win, it is more than just winning a championship. This is a life lesson taught, just don’t ever give up and just keep pushing.”

Saint Francis led 17-3 at halftime, then Brettell threw a touchdown pass to Damon Nolan to close to within 17-10 in the third quarter.

The Cougars, though, pushed the margin back to three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, leaving plenty of time for multiple celebrations, hugs and even a water cooler dousing of Donley on the sideline.

“It is what all the past four years are all about,” Coate said. “It is not for me. It is for Coach D and this family. We have been needing this for a while, and we were able to pull one off and bring it back to Fort Wayne.”

