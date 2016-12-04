Cougars finals bound

Up next Who: Baker (Kansas) vs. Saint Francis What: NAIA championship game When: 6 p.m. Dec. 17 Where: Daytona Beach, Fla.

WALESKA, Ga. – No snow. Home field advantage. A year older. This time around, Reinhardt had Saint Francis right where it wanted them.

It didn’t matter.

After taking a 14-7 lead, the Cougars never trailed, riding an opportunistic defense to a 42-24 victory Saturday to advance to the NAIA final for the first time in a decade.

No. 4 Saint Francis will face No. 2 Baker on Dec. 17 at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the NAIA championship.

Seth Coate caught nine passes for 192 yards and two scores, Justin Green followed up last week’s 296-yard rushing performance with 176 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, and the defense forced four turnovers in the second half to seal the victory.

Saint Francis (11-1), which fell in the semifinals last season, will head to Florida looking to make up for an 0-3 mark in the NAIA championship the program compiled between 2004 and ’06. Coach Kevin Donley, who won his 300th career game last week, is pursuing his second NAIA title after leading Georgetown (Ky.) to the pinnacle in 1991.

“Obviously this is what you work all winter, all summer long for every day – that opportunity to continue. Now we want to finish the job,” Donley said. “These seniors have never been in a national championship, but we’ve been close and now we’re there.”

Coate, a senior looking to make up for last season’s 45-14 loss to eventual-champion Marian, recovered from a lost fumble on the opening drive to be named the game’s most valuable offensive player and reach a milestone he set out for as a freshman. He pulled down a first-down reception off a tipped ball that could have been intercepted, a one-handed grab down the sideline to set up the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter, and found the end zone twice.

“You set that goal when you get to college, no matter where,” Coate said. “Especially being a senior and to have the opportunity to end my career on a win, not many people can say that and it’s an awesome feeling, but we’ve got one more game to go.”

It was an opportunity for Reinhardt to erase the memory of a snowy 37-26 loss to Saint Francis last season in the NAIA opening round, and having home-field advantage felt like a perk before kickoff. But after taking a two-score lead on a 41-yard touchdown from Coate in the second quarter, Eagles fans spent almost the entirety of the remaining moments sitting on their hands.

The Cougars looked to have surrendered momentum after the Eagles (13-1) scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass to trim Saint Francis’ lead to 28-17 in the third, but Marcus Stepp intercepted Reinhardt quarterback Ryan Thompson as time in the third quarter expired and ran 30 yards for a touchdown.

Wilmer Cole then intercepted Thompson at midfield, setting up Coate’s second touchdown – a 35-yard connection down the middle to build a 42-17 lead that sent Reinhardt fans toward the exits.

The Eagles moved the ball from the 20 to Saint Francis’ 1-yard line to start the second half but were stopped on fourth-and-inches. Green followed with a 98-yard scamper on the next play, making the score 28-10.

Reinhardt responded with its best drive of the game, using two big plays to set up Thompson’s fade in the corner to Tyler Bradley (four catches, 70 yards). Reinhardt then put Saint Francis in a third-and-14, prompting home fans to stand and holler for the first time since the first quarter, but Montay McDowell came up big with a 15-yard reception that eventually flipped the field to set up Stepp’s big play.

Reinhardt took the lead in the first quarter when Thompson found Aaron Kennedy for a 37-yard tip-toe touchdown, but Green’s first two scores and Coate’s first helped the Cougars to a 21-10 halftime lead. Saint Francis’ defense produced four straight three-and-out stops in the second quarter before the Eagles were able to advance into field-goal range just before half. They received a punt at their own 43, then moved to the 6-yard line on a defensive pass interference but elected to settle for a Nick Marquez field goal from 23 yards.

Cougars quarterback Nick Ferrer finished an efficient 18 of 23 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Spencer Cowherd led the defense with 16 tackles, followed by Piercen Harnish’s 13. Thompson was 19 of 32 passing for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Eagles scored the game’s final points when Montralious Mosely scored on a carry with 4:08 to go.

Saint Francis outgained Reinhardt 553-440 for the game and won the turnover battle 4-1.