Cougars happy to return to class

Saint Francis at Olivet Nazarene When: 7 p.m. today Where: Bradley-Bourbannais Community High School, Bradley, Ill. Rankings: Saint Francis No. 4; Olivet Nazarene unranked Records: Saint Francis (1-0); Olivet Nazarene (0-1) Last week: Saint Francis 34, Trinity International 20; Midland (Neb.) 49, Olivet 21 Last year: Saint Francis 59, Olivet Nazarene 16 Series: Saint Francis leads 3-1 Radio: 106.3 FM Outlook: The game was moved to a nearby high school because the press box was blown off the stands in late June at Olivet Nazarene. … Olivet was Saint Francis’ season opener a year ago. … Saint Francis will be playing with a new punting combination as punter Josh Spitnale (broken hand) and long snapper Braxton O’Haver (ACL) were injured on the same play last week. Spitnale is out for a month, and O’Haver is lost for the season. Freshman Joe Knepper is the new punter, while the long snapper position has yet to be decided. … Olivet gave up 266 rushing yards in its loss last week, including 174 to Midland’s Deon Ransom. – Greg Jones, The Journal Gazette

Saint Francis has gotten back to some normalcy.

Last week, the Cougars opened the season with a lethargic 34-20 win over Trinity International, an improved team but one Saint Francis had dismantled 45-3 a season earlier.

Saint Francis admittedly was dealing with some new issues, including not having started classes yet, which resulted an unusually high emphasis on football. There were also field conditions at Trinity that had 6-to-8-inch grass and an attempt by the Trojans to simulate the snap counts, which caused the Saint Francis offense to get called for nine false starts.

“It’s all about (dealing with) adversary,” coach Kevin Donley said Thursday. “We try to teach our kids that it is about dealing with things that set you back and frustrate you. Successful people get up and keep going.”

The Cougars have returned to class and will play Olivet Nazarene in Game 2 of the season today on a turf field at a high school near the Tigers’ campus in Illinois. Olivet Nazarene lost its season opener last week 49-21 at Midland, Nebraska.

“It was a weird game for us,” senior receiver Montay McDowell said of Trinity. “For a lot of us, it was the first time we had played a game before school started. It almost felt like it was another scrimmage at the end of our 2-a-day camp. (The score) was way closer than we expected it to be.

“Now we do feel more security and more prepared. It comes from the film aspect. Coming off last week’s game, getting that first win under our belt helps.”

The experience was especially different for senior defensive end Lucas Sparks, who sprained his ankle on the first day of training camp a month ago and missed some practice time. He was able to get back to practice last week but didn’t have any contact until the opener.

“The game was the first time I had to fight off blocks and make a tackle,” Sparks said. “I am not used to that kind of thing. Rust was part of it. I hadn’t done anything since spring ball when I had my last contact. This week is my first week where I get to do everything. It is getting back into the feel of things … where now I have to do it accelerated how I normally would.

“(Last week) was like we had three weeks of camp instead of two weeks, playing that early (before school had started). It was almost an overload of football. It felt a lot different than a normal game week, where you haven’t had that much football so you get into a game and you are excited. It wore on us just a tad bit.”

Donley said he credited the closeness in the final score in part to an improved Trinity team, a lack of execution by the second and third units after Saint Francis gained a 34-6 advantage and dealing with a new defensive scheme from the Trojans.

“We went into that blind last week because they had a new defensive coordinator,” Donley said. “It was almost opposite of what they did last year. We adjusted pretty well.”

After the Cougars went 11-1 and reached the NAIA semifinals in 2015, McDowell said that’s just what they have to expect from opponents each week.

“We have to be ready for anything, and people are going to give us their best,” McDowell said. “Realizing we are not going to go in and possibly blow everyone out; I believe that humbled us a little bit.”

gjones@jg.net