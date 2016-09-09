Cougars looking to maintain focus

Saint Francis vs. Taylor When: Noon Saturday Where: Bishop D’Arcy Stadium Radio: 106.3 FM

Last year’s matchup against Taylor showed exactly how important focus – and maintaining it throughout a game – is to Saint Francis.

The Cougars (2-0) led Taylor (1-1) 48-14 through three quarters in 2015 and began to replace the starters with the backups. But the Trojans made a furious rally to get within six points before the Cougars starters re-emerged to protect the 48-42 road win.

With the Trojans coming to D’Arcy Stadium for the home opener Saturday, it is a good reminder for constant focus as the Cougars also open Mid-States Football Association Mideast League play.

“They’re a good team; they are solid,” Saint Francis senior defensive tackle Christian Johnson said of Taylor. “The big thing that we have to make sure we do this year, that we didn’t do last year, was let up on the gas. They are a team that doesn’t quit. With that, we had to scramble to figure everything out at the end to win the game and we did win the game, but they could have come back if we would have responded any later. We want to make sure we don’t get to that point this time.”

After opening a highly anticipated 2016 season with two relatively easy road wins, the home opener will be Saint Francis’ biggest challenge yet. The Cougars won at Trinity International 34-20 and Olivet Nazarene 58-14 the last two Saturdays.

“They will be one of the top three teams we are going to play this year; they were last year,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “We played much faster and our level of execution was much better (from Week 1 to Week 2.) We have great team speed on defense, and it seems like we played a lot faster. We got the ball back to the offense fast, and we did something with it.”

The Cougars’ offense stepped up the production in the first two weeks, increasing the point total by 24 and adding an effective running game to complement quarterback Nick Ferrer, who threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns last week. But Saint Francis also had two 100-yard rushers, who both scored twice, in Justin Green (108 yards) and Aaron Harris (106).

“Against Trinity (in the season opener) we struggled to get going offensively, but last week we really clicked,” Saint Francis junior right guard Zach Minardo said. “It felt like last year offensively.”

The first home game gives the NAIA No. 4 Cougars a chance to unveil this year’s edition of the team, which actually looks a lot like the 2015 version that advanced to the NAIA semifinals, to the Fort Wayne fans.

“Not being able to be in front of the home crowd the first two games, this will mean a lot,” Minardo said. “It should be a good show against a good Taylor team. We want to put on a good show, especially coming off last year’s game against them. We want to make a statement, with them and with our fans and the country because we know how good we are, and we want to show everybody how good we are.”

Saint Francis, the defending Mideast League champion, was picked in the preseason to finish second in the division behind defending national champion Marian. The league opener against the Trojans begins the Cougars’ quest to win the program’s 13th conference title.

“Conference games, in particular, we want to make sure we go in with an extra bit of focus and know what’s at stake, and we know what to do to get that conference title,” Johnson said. “If we really want these things, we are going to have to respect these teams.”

