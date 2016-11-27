Cougars rally to reach NAIA semis

A bunch of historic numbers came together Saturday for No. 4-ranked Saint Francis as it rallied for a 42-35 victory over No. 5 Morningside in an NAIA playoff quarterfinal at D’Arcy Stadium.

Justin Green’s 296 rushing yards helped give Kevin Donley win No. 300, and most notably left the Cougars among one of four remaining teams.

Saint Francis (11-1) moves into the NAIA semifinals next Saturday, where it will play at Reinhardt, Georgia, one victory away from the NAIA championship game Dec. 17 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Already the winningest coach in NAIA history, Donley (300-129-1 in his 38th season) watched his team rally from a 20-0 deficit.

“What a great college football game,” Donley said minutes after receiving an encased football with “300” inscribed. “That was a great one to be a part of.

“To be in this profession as long as I have, it says a lot about the people I’ve been able to work with through the years. I love doing what I’m doing, so I’m very thankful, very blessed.”

For the first 20 minutes of Saturday’s game, it looked as if Donley was going to have to wait until next fall to get win No. 300.

Using a hurry-up offense that put the Cougars on their heels, Morningside (10-2) built a 20-0 lead thanks to touchdowns from Tyler Kavan and Michael Whitehead and two field goals from Jared Amundson.

All the while, a Saint Francis offense that came in averaging 43.5 points and 460 yards per game, was going nowhere.

On its last possession of the half, Green ripped off a 30-yard run, Mustangs defensive back Darrian Turk was called twice for pass interference, and junior quarterback Nick Ferrer eventually connected with Seth Coate on a 12-yard scoring pass that cut the lead to 20-7.

“It was big just getting momentum,” said Ferrer, who finished with five TD passes. “We made some adjustments and that, but it was just momentum. That’s what we needed.”

“When Seth got that first touchdown, it got us going,” Green added.

It certainly fired up Green, who raced 80 yards on the Cougars’ first series of the second half, which set up a 3-yard pass from Ferrer to Akeim Kelsaw that cut the lead to 20-14.

On their next possession, Green added 46 more yards, including a 29-yard run that set up Zach Gegner’s 8-yard TD reception to put the Cougars up 21-20.

Morningside retook the lead when Jason Vander Kooi scored on a 26-yard pass from Trent Solsma with 1:52 to play in the third quarter.

But Green kept running, which set up Ferrer to Coate scores on passes of 25 and 50 yards, the last of which made it 35-28 with 9:04 to play.

After the Cougars’ defense stopped the Mustangs, Green surpassed the 252-yard game he had as a freshman by carrying six of the seven offensive plays, finishing with a 47-yard touchdown run to make it 42-28.

Whitehead scored again with 1:27 to go to cut the lead to 42-35, but Rocky James snagged the Mustangs’ onside kick attempt, and Green and Ferrer ran out the clock to secure a second straight trip to the semifinals.

“The story of today was because of the offensive line and the running game,” Ferrer said. “The touchdowns we had were because we were able to run the ball. That’s just resolve from the offensive line. Justin Green, when they’ve got guys covered up, he’s going to do special things.”

Green finished with 296 yards on 25 carries, giving him 1,055 yards on the season.

“It was a great team effort,” Green said. “We kept with it, we dealt with adversity and kept going. That just shows how well my line blocked today – 296 is definitely a team effort.

“My linemen blocked great. I probably need to bring them doughnuts tomorrow.”