Cougars reward Donley

Saint Francis will have plenty of available talent for a run at defending its national championship in 2017, including its head coach.

Kevin Donley, who has been with the program since it began in 1998, was given a contract extension to 2021, it was announced Wednesday.

Donley led the Cougars (13-1) to the school’s first NAIA national title with a 38-17 win over Baker (Kansas) last Saturday.

The team will be honored by the Indianapolis Colts at their final home game Jan. 1.

Donley, 65, is the active wins leader in college football with 302 in 38 seasons, including 19 at Saint Francis.

“What better way to bring our 2016 national championship season to a close than to lock up Coach Donley for another five years,” Saint Francis athletic director Mike McCaffrey said in a news release. “I understand some of our competitors may want to suggest that Coach Donley is looking to retire, but we can assure everyone that the fire is burning as much as it ever has and Coach D will be here for the foreseeable future.”

Donley is 187-44 in 19 years with the Cougars.

“We started this program with a mission to develop quality young men into meaningful contributors to our community and to win some games along the way,” Donley said in the news release.

“Winning the national championship, bringing it back to Fort Wayne and the surrounding region is a tremendous accomplishment, a testament of our commitment to USF and our community.”

The cupboard is hardly bare for Donley.

Starting with the most important position in football, quarterback, Saint Francis is set for next season.

Junior Nick Ferrer threw for 4,046 yards and 51 touchdowns this past season and is only 2,742 yards from becoming the program’s all-time leading passer and would likely surpass Jeremy Hibbeln’s 11,084 yards late in the 2017 regular season.

Ferrer, though, will be missing his top three targets with the loss of All-American Seth Coate, Montay McDowell and Akeim Kelsaw. Looking to fill that void will be junior Sean Boswell, freshman Rocky James and junior tight end Zach Gegner and freshman Will Chrisman.

Getting the rushing yards shouldn’t be an issue next season either, with leading rusher Justin Green returning for his junior season.

After an average regular season, Green came up big in the postseason and finished with 1,367 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown in the national title game.

The offensive line will be without three key members in Zach Minardo, Brian Gegner and Keegan Bruner.

Despite the loss of Mid-States Football Association Defensive Player of the Year Lucas Sparks, the Cougars look solid on defense.

Saint Francis will return seven of its top 10 tacklers, including the top three, from a unit that stymied Baker quarterback Logan Brettell, the NAIA Player of the Year, in the championship game.

Sophomore linebackers Piercen Harnish (130) and Eric Dunten (122) led the team in tackles, while junior Spencer Cowherd (106) was third.

Na’Shawn Lewis led Saint Francis with three interceptions, but he will be gone. Sophomore Marcus Stepp developed throughout the season and was second with two interceptions, including a big pick-six in the NAIA semifinals. Cowherd, Dunten, Harnish and sophomore Wilmer Cole all had interceptions last season.

The special teams will take a hit with the loss of kicker Ryan Nix and punter Josh Spitnale.

gjones@jg.net