Cougars say honors nice but team 1st

Saint Francis vs. Baker (Kan.) What: NAIA championship When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla. Radio: 106.3 FM Online: www.espn3.com

Saint Francis defensive end Lucas Sparks has had his share of individual accolades in 2016. But the senior, who earned Mid-States Football Association Defensive Player of the Year, doesn’t yet appreciate the magnitude of it, and probably won’t until the season’s end.

Not with one more game to play.

No. 4 Saint Francis (12-1) will take on No. 2 Baker of Kansas (14-0) in the NAIA championship at 6 p.m. Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“It’s humbling,” Sparks said. “There are some things that I didn’t think I would be at that point and you get it. It is exciting, but at the same time you are out here and you have that one goal of getting to that championship. It is nice to have the individual accolades, but in the end it is a team sport. I play the game for my brothers, I play the game because I love it; it is a big family. I go out there and do the best that I can for myself, but also for those guys because the better I do, the better the team is going to do.”

Sparks ranks in the top 10 in the NAIA with 11 sacks, while also picking up 91 tackles, 20.5 for loss. Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley called the 6-foot-1, 239-pound Sparks a thinking-man’s defensive player.

“He’s not very big,” Donley said. “You look at him and say, he’s a defensive end? He is just a football player. He is a smart kid; he is a competitive player. He has some X-factor to him. We go firsts on firsts (in practice), and you can’t screen him. He just has an instinctive reaction that you have to have to be a great defensive player. He knows where the ball is going to be, and he is going to beat you there.”

However, Sparks will not be a candidate for the NAIA Player of the Year, which is given out tonight at the NAIA Banquet of Champions.

Each conference nominates a player for the award, usually selecting either its Offensive or Defensive Player of the Year. The MSFA chose Marian senior receiver Krishawn Hogan,the league’s top offensive player, as its candidate. Hogan received first-team All-American status.

Baker junior quarterback Logan Brettell took home the top honors after throwing for 4,810 yards and 51 touchdowns and being named to the first-team All-America team.

On Tuesday, Saint Francis was honored with three NAIA All-Americans. Senior Seth Coate was named first team, while Sparks and offensive lineman Keegan Bruner were on the second team.

Coate has caught 74 passes for 1,513 yards and 22 touchdowns, but his focus, though, is also not on individual glory.

“This is what you play any sport for, to ultimately win the championship,” Coate said. “Right now, we are in that position to do so. To bring back a championship for the Cougars and all the alumni and everybody who has supported us in this town is just a great feeling to have that opportunity, and as a senior, end my career on a win.”

