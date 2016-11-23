Crimson color of choice for most of 11,076 fans

People crowded into the lobby of Memorial Coliseum before the gates opened ahead of the IPFW men’s basketball game against No. 3 Indiana on Tuesday night.

With a 90-minute buffer between the gates opening and the game start time, Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown was hoping it would flow smoothly as 11,076 fans arrived for the game.

“There’s no question the excitement,” Brown said. “It’s going to be the largest basketball attendance in the 65-year history. People are just excited. IU has a party, IPFW has a party. … The turnout’s great. The energy level at the parties and a lot of old friends.

“There has been no negative feedback. Everything from traffic flowing to bag search, everything, getting the words out about leaving bags at home. There was a crowd before the gates opened, but in a period of about six minutes, it was gone.”

For some, the choice was easy in terms of who to support at the game with about 90 percent of fans dressed in cream and crimson.

“It’d be exciting to root for IPFW if they were playing anybody other than IU,” Hoosiers fan Steve Brace said. “When IU basketball begins, life begins again.”

For others, there was a bit of a struggle.

“I was very torn,” Kathy Foltz said. “My son’s an IPFW student, going to graduate in January so I was very torn but, go Hoosiers!

“It is the roots of Indiana. You think basketball, you think Indiana Hoosier basketball and it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Brown hopes that positive feedback the game brought back to IU and the NCAA will bode well for the potential of hosting big events in the future.

“(Monday) we started with practices with the teams,” Brown said. “The Hoosiers came up and practiced late in the afternoon and fine-tuning some things with the Mastodons and coach (Jon) Coffman with anything they needed. It’s all about the student-athlete’s experience.

“To be self-serving, too, we want to make sure the message they take back whether it’s to campus or the NCAA is a positive one that we’re responsive and this is the best place to play.”

Seventy-five media credentials were issued – 30 to the Big Ten Network, which televised the game.

“The biggest thing was that we had great staff at Fort Wayne that we were working with that I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know in the last four months,” IPFW sports information director Derrick Sloboda said. “The best part was with our staff, we also had the Coliseum and IU. I think it was really a team effort from everybody to make sure we put on the best show possible for the city of Fort Wayne.”

